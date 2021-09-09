Boies Schiller taps Reed Smith int'l disputes pro in partner hire

The office of Boies Schiller Flexner LLP in Washington, D.C., August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary Law firms Ben Love says there's an uptick in international arbitration work

Love has secured multiple awards and settlements over $1 billion

(Reuters) - Boies Schiller Flexner on Thursday announced it has brought on a highly experienced international arbitration specialist from Reed Smith as a partner in New York and Washington, D.C.

Ben Love is the first partner hire for Boies Schiller since May, when Ursula Ungaro joined the firm after serving as a federal judge in Miami for three decades. The pair are the only new lawyers to join as partners this year amid an overall contraction in Boies Schiller's partnership since 2020.

Love was a counsel at Reed Smith for two years, having joined the firm in 2019 after eight years at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer.

"We increasingly see the top advocates opening up boutiques that are focused on disputes or purely international arbitration. There are many reasons why that trend is happening," Love said. "Boies Schiller is positioned in the market to move as nimbly as those firms."

Love has handled more than 50 commercial and investor-state disputes, obtaining multiple awards and settlements worth more than $1 billion for his clients. His practice centers on disputes involving energy and resources.

Love, according to his since-deleted profile page on Reed Smith's website, was among the attorneys who helped Canadian gold miner Rusoro Mining Ltd win more than $1.2 billion in damages in 2016 after a World Bank tribunal ruled that Venezuela had unlawfully seized the company’s gold mine.

Investor-state and private commercial arbitration has "grown enormously in the past decade and has become central to our dispute work around the world," Jonathan Schiller, the firm's co-founder and managing partner, said in a statement announcing Love's hire.

"If you look at the trend lines of the growth of investor-state arbitration over the past decade, it’s almost a straight upward curve," Love said.

Love's arrival at the firm comes days after Natasha Harrison stepped down from her role as deputy chair of the litigation firm. The London-based lawyer will stay as one of the firm's four managing partners and as a member of its executive committee.

The firm has seen other leadership changes and a steady stream of high-profile departures since 2020, with departing attorneys citing concerns over transparency, culture and the health of the firm, among other factors, as reasons for leaving. Love said those departures did not affect his thinking about whether to join the firm.

"I’ve had nothing but positive impressions and experiences leading up to this point," Love said. "I have confidence that this is the right move for my career."

The firm also recently saw the departure of Heather King, the former general counsel to Theranos, whose founder, Elizabeth Holmes, is currently on trial for making false claims about her company.

"Heather has taken an in-house position, which she has considered doing for a long time. We appreciate her contributions to the firm and wish her well in the next phase of her career," a firm spokesperson said.

