'Bombs' and 'kerosene': Race and the jury in trial over Ahmaud Arbery's killing

People gather in front of a mural of Ahmaud Arbery painted on the side of The Brunswick African American Cultural Center demanding justice for Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia, November 4, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

(Reuters) - The judge in the Georgia trial over Ahmaud Arbery's killing said on November 3 that there “appears to be intentional race discrimination” in the juror selection process that has produced a nearly all-white jury for a case in which race is front and center.

Gregory and Travis McMichael, and William “Roddie’ Bryan face charges of murder, assault and false imprisonment for chasing Arbery -- who they believed was a burglar -- through their neighborhood and killing him.

Just one juror is Black, in a county where 27% of the population is Black and 69% is white.

At the Nov. 3 hearing, Glynn County Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley also said that his ability to address the apparent discrimination was limited by legal precedent.

The comments suggested that Walmsley's hands were tied because of flaws in jury selection rules.

But that's not the whole story.

Among other principles, Batson v. Kentucky in 1986 established that lawyers can use "peremptory challenges" to remove jurors without stating a reason, although they can’t rely on race or gender. And, in Georgia, judges can't reseat a juror if a lawyer produces some non-discriminatory reason for the challenge -- unless there's reason to doubt the lawyers' truthfulness.

In other words, Walmsley did have some leeway to address the apparent discrimination. The operative part of his statement, to my mind, was actually that "the court is not going to place upon the defendants a finding that they are … not being truthful.”

Representatives in Walmsley’s chambers didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Defense attorney Laura Hogue told me the judge “ruled that the defense had not acted with discriminatory intent” because he found their explanations for their challenges “to be race-neutral.”

The other attorneys in the trial didn't respond to requests for comment.

A closer look shows there actually were solid grounds to question some of those purportedly race-neutral explanations.

First, it’s important to note that defense lawyer Kevin Gough raised an issue of “reverse-discrimination,” days before the November 3 hearing focused on anti-Black discrimination.

On October 29, Gough told the judge that he might challenge what he perceived as anti-white bias in the jury pool.

Although the group was about 72% white, Gough explained that he was accustomed to even more racially disparate juries during his 40-year career practicing law in Glynn County.

“There is a demographic that has been dramatically underrepresented from the norm I’ve witnessed since 1989,” Gough said, describing the underrepresented “class” as “Bubbas, or Joe Six Packs”: older, white, Southern men, without college degrees.

Gough apparently dropped the issue without a formal motion.

The November 3 hearing was full of similarly remarkable moments.

Defense lawyers offered some specific reasons for doubting certain jurors’ impartiality. One participated in an event to raise money for the victim’s family, for example. They argued in general that almost all jurors had formed opinions on the case from news and social media, saying they simply struck those with the strongest preconceptions -- regardless of race.

State attorney Linda Dunikoski maintained during the hearing that there was nothing to distinguish Black jurors who were struck by the defense from white people who weren't: both groups had been exposed to information about the highly publicized case.

One particularly notable moment came early in the proceeding, when defense counsel Robert Rubin asked his counterparts to be careful when alleging bias.

The lawyers had all discussed “being responsible in our arguments,” Rubin noted, adding that the judge had said they shouldn’t “ascribe inappropriate or bad motives” to each other.

“We’re throwing out potential bombs," Rubin said, pausing before adding that this was being done "rightfully under the law." Still, he said, the state was “throwing more kerosene on the situation” by rejecting “clearly” race-neutral explanations.

Afterward, Walmsley pointed out that questions about racism are fundamental to the proceeding. (Not to mention that parties have a legal right to allege discrimination, and the court has an obligation to prevent it).

“I’ve got to work through this,” the judge said. “It’s the nature of the motion itself.”

At another point, defense attorneys made a perplexing objection, apparently mischaracterizing the Batson anti-bias procedures at the center of the proceeding. Hogue and other defense lawyers said it was "non-responsive" for Dunikoski to reply to the defense's explanations for striking certain jurors by pointing to similarly situated white jurors who weren't struck. Instead, the state needed to show that the defense's explanations were untrue, or a pretextual cover for discrimination, they said.

The argument appeared to confuse Walmsley. “I don’t really understand the defense objection,” he said.

In fact, Dunikoski's answer was directly responsive because it raised the question of why the defense seemed to treat two similarly situated people (of different races) differently.

After some discussion, Walmsley candidly cautioned the defense against repeating the characterization of Batson's requirements. “I would suggest that this may not be the strongest argument,” he said.

The defense's explanations for striking certain jurors also seemed doubtful and were called into question by prosecutors. Juror 209, for example, was a young Black man who admitted during voir dire to minor legal trouble for marijuana possession. Gough said the man hadn't been candid, likely had a “substance abuse” problem and might struggle with concentration or understanding complex instructions. He suggested Juror 209 might be a drug dealer, and could face retaliation from the “street committee” depending on his verdict.

In fact, there was no evidence to suggest Juror 209 was a trafficker, and Walmsely himself had noted the man's honesty.

Even the other defense attorneys said they took “a completely different position” from Gough on Juror 209.

Defense lawyers said they struck Juror 143 because they discovered he’d been disciplined at his law enforcement job. But this seemed like an after-the-fact justification: They hadn’t raised the issue during voir dire and didn't give prosecutors a heads-up about their out-of-court discovery ahead of the hearing.

More importantly, there were two other law enforcement officers on the jury. Defense attorneys apparently didn't conduct a background check on those officers, “but they did pull this African-American jurors’ records,” Dunikoski told the court.

In issuing his ruling, Walmsley nevertheless said the defense had “adept counsel,” who adequately explained their strikes, “separate from race.”

The pre-trial proceedings in their entirety reveal how the justice system often approaches questions of race. And what appears is a picture of various judicial actors tip-toeing around the issue, wary of confronting it, even when required by law. It’s an approach that sometimes encourages discrimination, and more often engenders skepticism about a final verdict.

