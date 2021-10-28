Boston College Law nets $10 million from UnitedHealth lawyer

Boston College Law School library in Newton, Massachusetts, U.S., July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Summary Donor Marianne Short is ex-managing partner of Dorsey & Whitney

The funds will endow the law school's deanship

(Reuters) - Boston College Law School has received a $10 million donation from alumna Marianne Short, a senior UnitedHealth Group executive and former leader of law firm Dorsey & Whitney.

The donation will endow the law school’s deanship, currently filled on an interim basis by Diane Ring. Former dean Vince Rougeau stepped down this summer after a decade to become president of the College of the Holy Cross.

Short’s gift will help Boston College attract top candidates as it searches for a new dean, said provost David Quigley. The position has been renamed the Marianne D. Short, Esq., Law School Deanship in honor of the gift.

“The law school has always had strong deans who supported the faculty in providing students with a broad preparation that went beyond targeting a position,” Short said in a statement, calling the law school a “guiding force” in her 45-year legal career.

Short graduated from Boston College Law in 1976 and joined Dorsey & Whitney the following year. She left in 1988 to serve as a judge on the Minnesota Court of Appeals but returned as a partner in 2000. She was named global managing partner in 2007, a position she held until 2013, when she became chief legal officer at UnitedHealth Group. She held that post until earlier this year, when she took over responsibility for the company’s strategic enterprise initiatives.

Short and her husband have already funded an assistant professorship at the law school and several other initiatives at the university. She is now the law school’s “largest benefactor,” officials said Thursday.

