Boston's Brown Rudnick expands tech investment team with 8-lawyer group

(Reuters) - Boston-founded law firm Brown Rudnick on Tuesday said it has lured a team of eight technology lawyers from Newark-founded rival McCarter & English, including David Sorin, the chair of its venture capital & emerging growth companies practice.

Sorin and his colleagues are joining Brown Rudnick's New York office, and a handful of them are being promoted to leadership roles in the firm's technology and venture capital practices.

David Sorin is joining as co-chair of Brown Rudnick's global technology group, while Scott Smedresman will co-lead the firm's U.S. technology group. Jared Sorin, David's son, will co-lead Brown Rudnick's emerging growth companies and venture capital group.

Smedresman represented hedge fund Morgan Creek Digital as it raised $400 million for crypto company Gemini Trust Co LLC in November.

David Sorin is a veteran of large U.S. law firms, having held prior leadership roles at Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney and Hale & Dorr, before the latter merged with Wilmer, Cutler & Pickering in 2004. His clients have included Future State, an Oakland, California-based management consultancy, in its $50 million sale to IT consulting firm Accenture last year.

"Our goal is to attract the premier technology clients and the leading lateral recruits, like this group, across our offices in the U.S. and Europe," Neil Foster, co-chair of Brown Rudnick's global technology group, said in a statement. Foster is also a recent transplant to Brown Rudnick, having joined in February 2020 from Baker Botts.

Also joining Brown Rudnick from McCarter & English are partners Joseph Ferino and Matthew Uretsky, and associates Kenneth Franklin, Morgan Jones and Thomas Rezach.

