Bracewell adds in-house vet to Houston energy team

(Reuters) - Travis Counts, former general counsel at oil and gas company Concho Resources Inc, has joined Bracewell as a partner in Houston, the firm said Wednesday.

Counts spent about eight years at Concho Resources before it was officially acquired by ConocoPhillips earlier this year, a $16 billion merger with which Counts said he was “very involved.”

He said he was drawn to Bracewell after more than a decade in-house after working with many Bracewell lawyers throughout his career. "I've been doing work with Bracewell for many years and they've provided high-quality, client-focused work at competitive rates," he said.

As legal chief at Concho Resources, Counts negotiated billion-dollar transactions including a $1.6 billion asset acquisition from Reliance Energy Inc, according to Bracewell.

“Travis has led some of the most sophisticated and successful in-house legal teams in the energy industry for over a decade,” said the firm’s business and regulatory section chair, Alan Rafte, in a statement. “His deep knowledge and experience of the industry brings additional strength to our market-leading energy practice.”

Before joining Concho Resources, Counts worked at another large independent energy company, Petrohawk Energy Corp, before it was sold to what is now known as BHP Group.

Counts said he is looking to build up a practice focused on “midstream transactions, corporate compliance, securities compliance, general public companies representation” and other transactional work in energy.

He is the 17th partner or senior principal to join Bracewell this year, according to the firm.

The lateral hiring market for Big Law energy attorneys in Houston has continued to hum. On Tuesday, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett bolstered its energy team with the hire of former Latham & Watkins partner Chris Bennett in the city.

