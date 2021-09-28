Bradley Arant doubles Dallas office space, predicting growth

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Summary

Summary Law firms Firm has 30 lawyers in the city, expects to "easily" add 20 more

Many firms downsizing office sizes in response to pandemic The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Alabama-based Bradley Arant Boult Cummings has more than doubled its Dallas office space to accommodate its growth in the city, even as some of its large law firm peers trend towards smaller physical footprints.

Bradley Arant said it's expanding after adding nearly 20 lawyers to its head count in the city since 2019, with more likely to come.

Bradley Arant has 550 lawyers working out of 10 offices, and is still looking to expand in Dallas's “vibrant legal market,” according to Richard Sayles, the firm’s managing partner there.

Many large law firms have recently cut back on their office space due to remote work prompted by COVID-19 and a desire to cut overhead costs.

Among other sizable law firms that have recently bucked the trend by expanding existing offices is Lowenstein Sandler, which said Monday it would up its square footage in Manhattan.

Bradley Arant's new office in Dallas's Fountain Place tower is 33,000 square feet, up from the previous location's 16,000 square feet, and will take up one and a half floors.

According to Sayles, the firm decided to build out 50 attorney offices even though there are about 30 attorneys currently working for the firm in Dallas as it foresees “easily” adding another 20 in the next few years.

“There's not a limit to what we will do in Dallas. It depends on the opportunity that presents itself, but we're definitely in a growth mode,” said Sayles.

The firm entered the Dallas market in 2019 after acquiring Sayles’ former firm, Sayles Werbner, and ultimately had a total of 12 Dallas lawyers at the time of the office's opening.

The 150-year-old firm, which mainly does litigation work in Dallas, saw an increase in revenue in 2020 – its "best" year ever, according to Sayles – and is on track to beat those numbers this year.

“Dallas has always been for the last at least 20 years, if not longer, a very vibrant, corporate market,” said Sayles. He said one attractive aspect of the city for Bradley Arant is the number of large companies opening and growing there.

The firm also has a Texas office in Houston which opened in 2016.

Read more:

Munck Wilson expands in Austin, absorbing 7-attorney boutique

Winston lures Thompson & Knight tax partner in latest Dallas exit