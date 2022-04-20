Brash campaign to sue foreign board members in N.Y. leads to sanctions

Law firms

(Reuters) - A year ago, litigation pundits were chewing their fingernails over a potentially troubling trend for directors of companies based outside of the United States: Shareholders had suddenly filed a flurry of derivative suits against foreign board members in New York State Supreme Court, trying to hold European directors liable in U.S. courts for alleged breaches of duty arising from corporate scandals or troublesome deals.

D&O insurance providers AIG and Allianz both highlighted the novel derivative litigation campaign in 2021 reports warning of potential new risk for foreign board members. Last December, the influential securities law blogger Kevin LaCroix of the D&O Diary opined that increased U.S. litigation exposure for foreign board members was one of the top 10 D&O stories of the year.

But at the moment, that story is a dud for shareholders.

I told you in January that a pair of New York state judges had dismissed two early cases filed by a consortium of plaintiffs firms that is leading the way on these lawsuits against foreign board members. (The consortium has filed more than a half-dozen cases in New York, including lawsuits against board members of UBS Group AG, Bayer AG, Volkswagen AG, Deutsche Bank AG, Novartis AG, Barclays Plc and Credit Suisse Group AG.)

The judges who tossed shareholders’ derivative cases against UBS and Bayer offered somewhat different rationales — more on that later — but both concluded that New York wasn’t the right forum for the litigation.

Plaintiffs lawyers in the consortium — Bottini & Bottini, Brafman & Associates, Robert & Robert and WeissLaw — filed appeals of the dismissal rulings in the Bayer and UBS cases. They also asked the trial judges to reconsider their dismissal decisions.

And that’s where things went badly awry in the UBS case.

New York State Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Schecter could not have been more straightforward in her original dismissal ruling last December. UBS’s articles of incorporation specify Switzerland as the only jurisdiction for disputes arising from the corporate relationship, the judge said. That category, Schecter said, includes shareholder derivative litigation — so the case filed in New York, she held, belongs in Switzerland. That determination ended the matter, the New York judge said, so she didn’t need to rule on UBS’s other arguments for dismissal, including its argument that New York was not a convenient forum for the litigation.

Yet when shareholder lawyers moved for reargument, their brief was all about whether UBS was precluded from asserting a forum non conveniens defense even though the bank had consented to U.S. jurisdiction in the very U.S. government settlements that were at the heart of shareholders’ breach-of-duty allegations. “The court overlooked the choice-of-law and submission-to-jurisdiction provisions, as well as UBS’s registration and operations in New York, and in doing so, the court also misapprehended the law,” the brief insisted.

UBS’s lawyers at Sullivan & Cromwell responded with the obvious argument that the plaintiffs were asking for reconsideration of an issue Schecter did not even address. S&C said it had pointed out that “fundamental error” to plaintiff's counsel, but that the other side had made the “inexplicable” decision not to withdraw the motion. As a result, the UBS brief said, plaintiffs should be sanctioned for filing a frivolous motion.

Shareholder lawyers refused to back down in their reply brief. They insisted, among other points, that even before ruling on a forum selection clause, courts must consider New York’s public policy of discouraging foreign defendants who have submitted to New York jurisdiction from raising forum non conveniens defenses.

That argument failed spectacularly with Schecter. “This motion should never have been made,” she wrote in a terse ruling last week. “The court did not dismiss the action on the ground of inconvenient forum. The court concluded that the action had to be brought in Switzerland based on a forum-selection clause. This motion therefore could not have provided plaintiff with any possible relief and ‘is completely without merit in law.’”

There’s more: “No reasonable attorney should have thought this motion had any legal basis and defendants should not be forced to bear the costs of having to oppose it,” the judge wrote. She ordered the plaintiff to pay S&C’s costs. According to filings this week in the UBS docket, S&C will submit a fee application next week.

In the meantime, Bayer’s lawyers at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz sent Schecter’s latest ruling to New York State Supreme Court Justice Andrew Borrok, who is overseeing a motion by plaintiffs lawyers to reargue dismissal of the Bayer case. (Borrok, as I’ve told you, did not rely on a forum selection clause but found New York did not have jurisdiction and Germany was a more appropriate forum.) Wachtell, which is not seeking sanctions, nevertheless asserted in a letter to Borrok that plaintiffs in the Bayer case are improperly attempting to raise new arguments, just as they did in the UBS case.

Plaintiffs consortium members Benjamin Brafman and Francis Bottini declined to provide a response to my query on the sanctions ruling.

To be fair, it’s way too early to declare an ultimate winner in the suite of derivative lawsuits Bottini, Brafman and their colleagues have brought against directors of foreign companies. The consortium is appealing the UBS and Bayer dismissals to the state Appellate Division, which might be receptive to their policy arguments about New York courts exercising jurisdiction over corporate defendants that have submitted to New York jurisdiction in underlying litigation. And we’re still waiting for rulings on dismissal motions in five other consortium derivative cases, against Credit Suisse, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Volkswagen and Novartis.

But for now, defendants have all the momentum in this litigation. Shareholder lawyers, said UBS counsel Robert Giuffra of Sullivan & Cromwell in an email statement, wanted “to turn New York in a Shangri-La for derivative actions against European companies.” So far, added Giuffra, “New York courts have rightly rejected [those] efforts.”

