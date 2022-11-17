British law firm fights ex-AA boss' negligence suit















(Reuters) - The founder of a British law firm facing a negligence lawsuit from the former executive chairman of the Automobile Association said in court on Thursday he felt “totally misled” after being shown a video of his client drunkenly attacking a colleague.

Ian Rosenblatt, who founded Rosenblatt Solicitors in 1989, gave evidence at London’s High Court Thursday in a case brought there by Robert Mackenzie, former executive chairman of roadside recovery company AA.

Mackenzie was sacked by AA for gross misconduct in 2017 after an incident with a colleague at a staff "away day". Mackenzie’s lawyers described it as an "altercation" in court filings, though Rosenblatt Solicitors said CCTV footage shows him "repeatedly punching and slapping" the colleague.

Mackenzie, 69, has since unsuccessfully sued AA for wrongful dismissal. The case was thrown out by the High Court in London in 2021. His appeal against that decision was rejected in July.

He is now suing Rosenblatt Solicitors, which was originally asked to pursue his case against AA, for damages and the return of 300,000 pounds ($354,000) which he paid the firm to take the lawsuit to trial.

Mackenzie’s lawyers say Rosenblatt Solicitors wrongly brought a claim against AA alleging a “conspiracy” by directors to remove Mackenzie, but the firm says Mackenzie continued the case despite being told he had a less than 50% chance of success.

Ian Rosenblatt said in court on Thursday that he was initially told the incident was “a fracas in a bar”, before AA’s lawyers showed him CCTV footage of the assault, which shocked him.

In his written witness statement, Rosenblatt said that he was “absolutely furious” as he had been given a “completely false description” of the incident.

Mackenzie’s lawyer Hugh Jackson said to Rosenblatt in court on Thursday: “You did not explain that the case was extremely vulnerable to strike out [being thrown out of court].”

Rosenblatt replied: “Why on earth, what was in it for me? What is my incentive to try and get 300,000 pounds ... what for?” He added that he “felt sorry” for Mackenzie and his family and was “genuinely trying to help” when he was representing him.

The trial of Mackenzie’s claim is due to conclude on Monday, with a ruling expected at a later date.

The case is Mackenzie v Rosenblatt Solicitors, High Court in London, No. BL-2020-002259.

For Mackenzie: Hugh Jackson and Maxwell Myers of Selborne Chambers; and Shakespeare Martineau

For Rosenblatt: Nicholas Bacon KC of 4 New Square; and Browne Jacobson











