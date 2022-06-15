Brown Rudnick elects new leader as firm takes on high-profile cases

Summary

Summary Law firms Tax partner Vincent Guglielmotti replaces former CEO William Baldiga

Earlier this month, the firm secured a $15 million trial verdict for actor Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard

(Reuters) - Tax partner Vincent Guglielmotti will step into the role of Brown Rudnick's chief executive officer and chair of its management committee, the firm said Wednesday.

Guglielmotti was elected to replace William Baldiga, who led the Boston-founded firm for three years and is returning to his restructuring practice.

At 41, Guglielmotti is Brown Rudnick’s youngest ever CEO, the firm said, and has been a partner there since 2013. He previously led the firm’s corporate and capital markets department and is based in New York.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Brown Rudnick, which has 250 lawyers spread across eight offices recently scored a $15 million trial verdict for actor Johnny Depp, who sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation.

The televised trial put a spotlight on Depp’s legal team, led by partner Benjamin Chew. Associate Camille Vasquez cross-examined Heard and delivered the closing arguments. Brown Rudnick elevated her to partner shortly after.

The firm is also playing a role in the closely watched Chapter 11 bankruptcy of LTL Management LLC, the subsidiary Johnson & Johnson created in 2021 to discharge its talc-related liabilities, comprised of thousands of lawsuits claiming its Baby Powder causes cancer. The company has maintained its products are safe.

Brown Rudnick is representing the official committee of talc claimants, which is opposing the bankruptcy.

The firm said it achieved its highest revenue and profit during Baldiga’s three-year tenure as CEO.

Brown Rudnick posted nearly $229 million in gross revenue in 2021 and profits per equity partner of $1.3 million, according to the American Lawyer.

Read more:

Johnny Depp lawyer is fast-tracked to partner after Heard trial win

Boston's Brown Rudnick expands tech investment team with eight-lawyer group

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.