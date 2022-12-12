Brown Rudnick hires Dentons' energy transition practice leader in London

Companies

(Reuters) - U.S. law firm Brown Rudnick said Monday it has added the co-leader of Dentons’ energy transition group Paul Doris as a partner in London.

Doris is a transactional lawyer who advises financial sponsors, multinational corporations and financial institutions on cross-border energy transition and infrastructure deals, Brown Rudnick said in a statement.

He advised private equity firm KKR & Co Inc and fund manager Global Infrastructure Partners on its $11.5 billion cash acquisition of data-center operator CyrusOne Inc, according to Brown Rudnick’s website.

Doris has advised on a large number of deals in emerging markets and played a significant role in developing Dentons’ Spanish and Latin American practices, his archived bio on Dentons’ website said.

The hire is part of a planned expansion of Brown Rudnick's energy transition group, which started with it adding James Douglass from K&L Gates in July to co-lead the practice, the firm said in a statement.

The group's growth is part of a larger move to expand Brown Rudnick’s technology sector capabilities, which is one of the Boston-founded firm’s "five pillars,” CEO and chair Vince Guglielmotti said in a statement.

“The energy transition is now on every boardroom’s agenda, in the way that technology considerations became ubiquitous two decades ago, only this is happening much faster,” Doris said in a statement.

A Dentons spokesperson wished Doris well in his new role.











