Brownstein extends lobby lead over Akin Gump, with $14 mln in Q2

(Reuters) - Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck raked in $14.08 million in federal lobbying revenue for the second quarter of Q2 2021, overtaking Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld for a third consecutive quarter, according to Lobbying Disclosure Act data provided by the firms on Tuesday.

Brownstein's haul represents a 12% increase over its first quarter performance, just enough to again beat out Akin Gump. Akin also enjoyed a big increase over the last quarter, with a 9% bump to $13.73 million.

The two firms have been playing quarterly leapfrog since 2019, when Brownstein first edged out its larger rival in the second quarter. Still, Akin Gump has held the top ranking for full-year lobbying revenues every year since 2014, when it supplanted Patton Boggs (now Squire Patton Boggs) at the top.

So far in 2021, Brownstein's federal lobby revenues stand at $26.61 million to Akin's $26.25 million. Last year the firms pulled in $49.3 million and $49.6 million respectively. Akin and Brownstein have held the No. 1 and No. 2 spots for the last five years, according to disclosure records compiled by OpenSecrets.

“Our bipartisan team continues to remain at the forefront of the key policy battles in Washington stemming from the administration’s Build Back Better agenda,” Marc Lampkin, managing partner of Brownstein's Washington, D.C., office, said in a statement. “Our clients are interested and engaged in the American Rescue Plan, the American Jobs Plan and the American Families Plan, plus ongoing legislative activity.”

Exxon Mobil Corp this month hired Brownstein to lobby on energy and international tax matters. The firm also boasts tech clients including Oracle Corp and Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Akin Gump partner Brian Pomper said in a statement that his firm's lobbying revenue boost can be attributed to "pandemic response, the China competitiveness bill and the infrastructure packages."

"These legislative efforts touch nearly every sector of the economy from tax to trade to healthcare. We also expect health policy activity to continue in this Congress, including drug pricing proposals and health policy aspects of the infrastructure bill as well as the upcoming negotiations around FDA user-fee agreements," Pomper said in a statement.

He said he expects the issues to continue bringing "high levels of activity on the Hill throughout the summer and into the fall.”

Other law firm lobbying arms also saw growth. Holland & Knight's Q2 lobbying revenue was $8.5 million, a 14.5% increase from last quarter. Rich Gold, Holland & Knight's public policy and regulation group lead, said that the firm had a historic quarter in Q2 2020 and has increased lobbying revenues each quarter since then.

Gold said the firm signed on more clients in the second quarter of this year and expects continued revenue growth into the third.

Squire Patton Boggs revenue for the second quarter grew 1% to $5.7 million, the firm said. K&L Gates' Q2 revenue was $5.2 million, its best quarter ever, according to the firm.

