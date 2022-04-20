Brownstein stays on top as D.C. lobbyists report strong quarter

Summary

(Reuters) - Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck said Wednesday that it earned nearly $15.4 million from federal lobbying clients during the first quarter of this year, keeping its lobbying revenue lead after reporting a total of $56.25 million last year.

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, which reported the second-highest U.S. lobbying revenues for 2021 with $53.4 million, said Wednesday that it earned $13 million in the first three months of 2022, a first-quarter record for the firm.

The law and lobbying firms both saw their U.S. lobbying revenue dip slightly compared with the last quarter of 2021. But other shops reported increases over the prior quarter, and numbers released Wednesday generally showed significant growth from the first quarter of 2021.

Marc Lampkin, chair of Brownstein’s government relations department, in a statement cited the recent hiring of Tim Keating, a former executive vice president at Boeing Co, as boosting the firm’s work in defense, technology and aerospace.

Brownstein’s lobbying clients include Anthem, Ericsson, Exxon Mobil Corp, FedEx Corp, the National Collegiate Athletic Association, Moody’s Crop, Merck & Co, Johnson & Johnson and General Motors Co.

Akin Gump represents Amazon.com Inc, American Airlines Inc, BlackRock Inc, Equifax Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Qualcomm Inc, Pfizer Inc and Communications Inc, among others. Partner Brian Pomper said in a statement that the firm will work on several issues moving forward, including sanctions issued against Russia, the bipartisan innovation act and Food and Drug Administration user fee authorizations.

“Activity in Congress remains high, and we are optimistic that 2022 will continue to be a busy, productive year for our clients and for us,” Pomper said.

Federal lobbying spending has soared in recent years, including as Congress has taken up emergency legislation during the past two years in response to the pandemic. A bipartisan infrastructure bill passed last year was also a major driver.

BGR Government Affairs on Wednesday reported $9.6 million in U.S. lobby revenue for the first quarter, compared to $9.2 million the previous quarter. That’s an increase of more than 15% from the $8.3 million BGR reported in the first quarter of 2021.

Invariant reported a 2% dip from last quarter with just over $9 million for Q1, which marks a 39% increase in lobbying income from last year's first quarter.

Holland & Knight estimated revenue of $10.1 million, compared to the $7.4 million it reported this time last year. K&L Gates reported $5.2 million this quarter after bringing in $5.8 million last quarter and $4.8 million in Q1 of last year. Covington & Burling said it earned $3.8 million, compared to $5.6 million this quarter last year.

