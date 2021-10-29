Bryan Cave grows its practice in Paris with new M&A partner hire

A general view shows Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, with the Eiffel Tower and the Dome des Invalides in Paris, France March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner has hired corporate mergers & acquisitions partner Frédéric Jungels in its Paris office from Allen & Overy.

The firm announced Jungel's hire Friday, and said his addition will help boost Bryan Cave's mid-market M&A practice, "a key strand" of the 1,400-lawyer firm's overall strategy.

Aside from M&A transactions, Jungels also works on corporate governance matters, joint ventures and tender offers, according to Bryan Cave. He has frequently represented clients in the real estate sector.

Jungels began his career at Allen & Overy in Paris in 2000. After moving briefly to Clifford Chance, he returned and made partner in 2012.

Allen & Overy did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Jungels' departure.

He will be part of a Bryan Cave team led by partner Christian Sauer and of counsel Kai Völpel, who specialize in M&A, private equity and joint ventures.

"The broad range of practice coverage in the Paris office (real estate, competition, tax, employment, restructuring, financing) supported by experienced and industry-recognized partners is essential for my practice," Jungels said in a statement. "The firm's mid-cap positioning combined with its international reach is perfectly aligned with the needs of my clients." Bryan Cave also recently announcedthat it will be adding to its Paris office by hiring a four-lawyer disputes team from White & Case led by Philippe Métais.

