Bryan Cave hires commercial disputes lawyer from Quinn Emanuel in London

(Reuters) - International law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner said on Tuesday it has added partner Ravi Nayer to its business and commercial disputes team in London from Quinn Emanuel.

Nayer focuses on insurance, data, pension and asset management-related disputes in the Caribbean, the United States, India and North Africa, Bryan Cave said.

Graham Shear, European leader of the firm’s litigation and investigations team, said in a statement that Nayer has expertise with class actions and torts.

Before joining Quinn Emanuel as a partner in August 2021, Nayer was a partner at Boston-founded Brown Rudnick and London-headquartered Pinsent Masons, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Nayer was also global disputes head of British financial services company Legal & General from 2017 to 2018, the profile said.

Nayer has also been chair of the board for London’s mental health charity Mind and is currently chair of minority ethnic engagement committee of children’s charity Barnado’s, Bryan Cave said.

A Quinn Emanuel spokesperson said the firm wishes Nayer well.

