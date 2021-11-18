Buchalter joins law firms gaining foothold on 'Silicon Slopes'

Skyline of Salt Lake City, Utah. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

(Reuters) - Buchalter said it has opened a Salt Lake City office, following a number of other large firms that have opened their doors in the region, known as the "Silicon Slopes."

The office will include seven attorneys hired from Jones, Waldo, Holbrook & McDonough, a midsize Utah firm, according to Buchalter's Wednesday announcement.

Adam Bass, president and CEO of 350-lawyer Buchalter, said in a statement that the city’s “thriving,” real estate, technology and financial services sectors were behind the firm’s decision to open in Utah.

Salt Lake City earlier this month lured Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, one of several firms that has cited a burgeoning tech industry as a reason to put down stakes.

Foley & Lardner and Kirkland & Ellis also announced this fall they'd open Salt Lake City offices. Kirkland said in its Sept. 3 announcement it was drawn to the city's legal talent pool, fed by area universities.

The group joining Buchalter from Jones Waldo Holbrook & McDonough includes the firm's former president Keven Rowe, as well as two other real estate-focused shareholders, Jed Burton and Blake Terry.

“After meeting with Adam and the attorneys at Buchalter, I recognized this opportunity would allow us to provide stronger counsel to our clients in Salt Lake City,” Rowe said in a statement.

Buchalter shareholder Marcus Williams will also work out of the new office.

Buchalter now has 10 offices across the western U.S. and said Wednesday it's looking to upgrade to an even larger space for its new Salt Lake City location in the future.

