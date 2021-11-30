Burford looks to trio of major law firms for new hires

Summary

Summary Law firms Burford turned to WilmerHale, Patterson Belknap and Sidley for new vice presidents

Litigation funder also targeting growth in Europe The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Burford Capital has expanded its investment team with three lawyers from large law firms, the litigation funder said on Tuesday.

Lawyers from Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr, Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler and Sidley Austin have jumped to the legal finance giant as vice presidents in Washington D.C., New York and Chicago, respectively, Burford said.

Apoorva Patel was previously counsel at WilmerHale, while Gabriela Bersuder was an associate at Patterson Belknap and Peter McLaughlin was an associate at Sidley.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Burford has publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange as of October 2020, and trades on the London Stock Exchange. A survey report published earlier this year by Westfleet Advisors found 46 active funders in the U.S. market.

Other litigation funders, including Delta Capital Partners Management and Legalist, have also looked to big law firms for new recruits this year.

Burford on Tuesday noted other new hires, including Bill Walker, who most recently grew Deloitte's "law-focused business development efforts." Walker is a Washington, D.C.-based director on Burford's business origination team.

Burford also said Jörn Eschment, a senior vice president, has relocated to manage growth in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. He joined the firm in London from Herbert Smith Freehills in 2018.

Read more:

Burford sets aside new $100 mln pool for women, minority lawyers

Burford Capital touts litigation funding's inroads as its stock makes NYSE debut

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register