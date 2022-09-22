Buyout firm Advent taps Ropes & Gray private equity leader as new top lawyer

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The logo of law firm Ropes & Gray LLP is seen outside of their office in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Companies

Companies Law firms Advent International Corp Follow

(Reuters) - Private equity firm Advent International on Thursday said it has hired Ropes & Gray partner Amanda McGrady Morrison as its new general counsel and chief legal officer.

Morrison served as head of the Boston-founded law firm's global private equity transactions group, Advent said. She will take over at the end of the year for James Westra, who has been the buyout firm's top lawyer since 2011 and is retiring.

Morrison has advised Boston-based Advent as outside counsel on several deals, including its acquisition of cybersecurity firm Forescout Technologies Inc, according to an archived version of her Ropes & Gray online biography.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Advent has over $100 billion in assets under management, according to a May press statement on fundraising.

Julie Jones, the chair of Ropes & Gray, said in an emailed statement on her departure that Morrison is "an exceptional lawyer and a leader in private equity, who brings deep expertise to Advent."

Ropes & Gray partner David Blittner is now head of the firm's private equity practice, according to a spokesperson.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.