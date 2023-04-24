Cadwalader grows finance practice with Dechert partner hire in London

Summary

(Reuters) - Law firm Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft is continuing to expand its global finance practice, hiring a partner from a U.S. rival to its leveraged finance and private credit group in London, the firm said Monday.

Smridhi Gulati joins Cadwalader from Dechert less than a week after structured finance partner Ryan McNaughton joined the firm from King & Spalding in New York.

Atlanta-founded King & Spalding also saw four finance-focused partners depart for Cadwalader’s Charlotte, North Carolina office in February, including Ronald Lovelace, who joined as head of leveraged finance.

Gulati will “help lead” the growth of the firm’s European private credit practice, which has been “extremely busy,” Cadwalader’s London managing partner Gregory Petrick said in a statement.

Gulati advises private credit funds, banks, private equity sponsors and corporate borrowers on international leveraged and acquisition finance transactions, Cadwalader said in a statement.

Her clients have included alternative investment manager Ares Management Limited, The Royal Bank of Scotland plc, HSBC Bank plc, PwC, and UK-based Shawbrook Bank, according to her archived bio on Dechert’s website.

London’s legal market has seen a growing demand for finance-focused partners, with law firms O'Melveny & Myers, Eversheds Sutherland, Weil, Gotshal & Manges, McGuireWoods, Clifford Chance, and DLA Piper adding to their practices since the beginning of the year.

New York-based Cadwalader hired five other partners to its global finance practice last year, including Matthew Smith and Bevis Metcalfe in London.

A Dechert spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Gulati’s departure.











