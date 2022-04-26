Cadwalader hires financial services duo after 20-lawyer group loss

Summary

(Reuters) - Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft said on Tuesday that it has added two partners to its financial services group, two months after 20 lawyers departed from the practice to join a rival firm.

Mercedes Tunstall, who spent two years as a partner at Loeb & Loeb, and Peter Malyshev, who spent almost seven years as a partner at Reed Smith, have joined Cadwalader in Washington, D.C.

In February, Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson poached 20 attorneys and 15 business professionals from Cadwalader's financial services group, some of whom were based in Washington.

Cadwalader said at the time it would remain focused on growth.

Tunstall said her practice is situated at the intersection of financial services and technology.

“What I'm seeing in the crypto and digital assets space is that the traditional financial services companies are beginning to take crypto and digital assets very seriously,” she said.

Malyshev advises on regulatory, compliance and transactional matters around commodities, derivatives and securities products, the firm said. He cited Cadwalader's securities practice as a major draw for him.

Malyshev, who was Reed Smith’s diversity and inclusion manager in Washington, and launched the D.C. Bar subcommittee on diversity, also said the firm’s commitment to diversity was part of what made him want to join.

A spokesperson from Loeb & Loeb declined to comment on Tunstall's departure. A Reed Smith spokesperson said the firm wishes Malyshev well.

