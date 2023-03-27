Cadwalader structured finance partners jump to Winston in NY, Dallas















(Reuters) - Chicago-founded law firm Winston & Strawn on Monday said it has hired a pair of structured finance partners from Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft who represent mortgage companies.

Chris Gavin and Taylor Speers have joined Winston's offices in New York and Dallas, respectively. Their clients include Rocket Companies Inc's Rocket Mortgage, PennyMac Financial Services Inc, and Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Winston offered a larger and broader set of practices compared to New York-founded Cadwalader, which is relatively focused on capital markets, Gavin said.

"Winston is a Goldilocks firm," Gavin said, describing the 900-lawyer firm as being the right size.

At Cadwalader, Gavin and Speers were the lead capital markets partners who advised Two Harbors on its acquisition of RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing Corp, which is expected to close later this year.

Gavin said he expects nearly all of their clients, including Rocket, PennyMac and Two Habors, to join them at Winston.

Gavin said their practice was busy when interest rates were low and has stayed busy as they rose. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates again, this time by a quarter of a percentage point

"We’re constantly in an evolving practice," Speers said. "We pride ourselves on our ability to quickly adapt."

A Cadwalader spokesperson wished Gavin and Speers all the best.











