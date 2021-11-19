California bar advances reform plan after Girardi scandal

Summary State bar staff will draft rule changes for board consideration

Tom Girardi accused of misappropriating client funds

(Reuters) - The State Bar of California is changing the rules governing how attorneys manage their client trust accounts in the wake of allegations against prominent plaintiffs' lawyer Tom Girardi.

Trust accounts hold client money such as settlements or court-awarded funds and are separate from law firm operating accounts. The state bar's board of trustees voted Thursday to require lawyers managing such accounts to report details about them every time they renew their practice license, among several other reforms.

Girardi has been accused by the state bar and others of using money from client trust accounts for his own personal gain. Among the changes the state bar approved is a compliance review process for client trust accounts involving certified public accounts. Attorneys would foot the bill for the reviews.

"Strengthening the regulation of client trust accounts through proactive oversight and intervention will improve public protection and increase trust in our discipline system," board chair Ruben Duran said in a statement Friday.

State bar staff will begin crafting detailed rules that the board will consider at its January or March meetings, a bar spokesperson said. The public will be able to comment on the proposed changes until June 2022.

A special committee convened by the board recommended changing the rules in part due to how easily lawyers can keep clients in the dark about their finances.

Girardi has been accused of misappropriating money owed to clients in three cases, including $2 million in Boeing Co settlement funds that were supposed to be distributed to the families of four victims of the 2018 Lion Air Flight 610 crash. The bar stripped him of his license in March.

Girardi has not responded to state bar allegations concerning his handling of client funds. Attorneys for Girardi and his defunct law firm Girardi Keese have acknowledged in Chicago federal court that the Lion Air settlement funds at issue were not distributed.

