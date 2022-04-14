California bar bungled attorney misconduct cases, new audit finds

Summary

Summary Related documents Latest report by state's auditor calls for greater oversight and clearer policies in lawyer discipline cases

Between 2010 and 2021, 5% of cases resulted in lawyers being disciplined

(Reuters) - The State Bar of California’s attorney regulators too often resolve allegations of lawyer misconduct behind closed doors and do not consistently address conflicts of interest with the lawyers who come under investigation, according to a new report from the state’s auditor.

“We found that the State Bar prematurely closed some cases that warranted further investigation and potential discipline,” said the report, released Thursday by Acting California State Auditor Michael Tilden.

The report called on California lawmakers and the state bar to beef up monitoring and policies surrounding attorney discipline.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

It’s the latest in a string of audits and reports that have raised red flags over lawyer oversight in the state, highlighting large backlogs in discipline cases and other problems. The state bar reorganized its attorney discipline system in 2016 following a scathing state auditor report that concluded it had failed to protect the public from lawyer misconduct. But the state auditor’s 2021 report found that the reorganization had exacerbated the backlog of discipline cases.

Lawmakers ordered the latest audit amid concerns over the bar’s handling of complaints against prominent plaintiffs' lawyer Thomas Girardi. Girardi, who is now under investigation by the state bar, is accused by a rival law firm of using settlement funds meant for the families of victims of the 2018 Lion Air crash to fund a lavish lifestyle.

State bar board of trustees chairman Ruben Duran said in a response to Thursday's report that some of its findings were "profoundly eye-opening and troubling."

The report found that between 2010 and 2021, more than 64% of attorney discipline cases were closed during intake. Just 7% advanced to the hearing and discipline phase, and 5% of all cases resulted in formal discipline. Many cases were closed through non-public measures such as a warning letters sent to the lawyer in question.

The report's recommendations for the state bar include adopting new criteria for closing cases confidentially, improving efforts to identify patterns of misconduct and publicizing when California-licensed lawyers have been disciplined elsewhere.

The bar said Thursday that it concurred with most of the recommendations, except it said performing randomized reviews of smaller client trust and bank accounts closures would consume too much time and resources.

Read more:

Calif. bar investigates itself over 'Real Housewives' husband Girardi

California Bar says 'hack' exposed 1,000s of attorney discipline cases

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.