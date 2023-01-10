California bar hires 'public trust liaison' after lawyer ethics scandals

Summary The bar has been pressured to improve its attorney discipline system

(Reuters) - Amid mounting criticism of its lawyer oversight, the State Bar of California has appointed a public trust liaison—a newly created position tasked with handling complaints about the organization’s attorney discipline system.

The state bar said Monday that the liaison, Enrique Zuniga, will hear and address concerns from the public, attorneys, and others about its action or inaction regarding complaints about attorneys. Zuniga, who has worked in other roles at the bar for more than a decade, will make recommendations to improve the bar’s attorney discipline program, reporting directly to the bar’s Board of Trustees.

“We want to alleviate any apprehension the public might be experiencing and, within the limits of the law, get them the answers they need to resolve their issues,” Zuniga said in a statement.

Audits have for years identified large backlogs in California attorney discipline cases, low rates of lawyer punishments and racial disparities in disciplinary actions. And the bar’s mishandling of complaints against well-known plaintiff’s attorney Thomas Girardi, the husband of reality TV star Erika Jayne Girardi—has generated headlines for two years.

Girardi was a founder of law firm Girardi Keese, which dissolved in early 2021 amid allegations that he stole more than $2 million in client settlement funds.

The bar launched an investigation of its handling of Girardi and in November revealed that he was the subject of 205 attorney ethics complaints between 1982 and when he was disbarred in June, more than half accusing him of mishandling client funds.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Girardi's chummy relationship with state bar officials enabled him to maintain a clear disciplinary record despite past allegations of misconduct. Girardi has not responded to the allegations and did not participate in the disciplinary proceedings with the state bar.

Bar leaders said in July that they have implemented changes to the Office of Chief Trial Counsel, which investigates and prosecutes attorney disciplinary matters in the state, and that more reforms are planned.

