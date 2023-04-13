California cancer-label litigator swaps firms for Hogan Lovells















(Reuters) - International law firm Hogan Lovells said Thursday it has hired a class action litigator from rival firm Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer who specializes in California's unique cancer-alert law.

Trenton Norris has joined Hogan Lovells' San Francisco office as a partner. Norris was a co-leader of Arnold & Porter's consumer products and retail sector practice.

Hogan Lovells touted Norris as a leader in litigation relating to California's Proposition 65 -- a rule that requires the state to keep a list of chemicals and substances known to increase cancer risks to inform residents.

"“California is a one of the most important markets in the country for consumer-related litigation, and Trent has distinguished himself as one of the foremost litigators in this competitive space," Patrick Michael, managing partner of Hogan Lovells' San Francisco office, said in a statement.

Norris has represented companies in litigation connected to that law including Monsanto Co and Pepsi Co. He is the lead lawyer representing the California Chamber of Commerce in a bid to stop the state from labeling the chemical acrylamide a carcinogen.

The state says that exposure to acrylamide, a chemical formed in certain plant-based foods during cooking or processing at high temperatures, can increase the risk of cancer. Plaintiffs say studies show it does not.

The chamber's federal lawsuit led to U.S. District Judge Kimberly Mueller blocking the California attorney general from enforcing Proposition 65 as it applies to acrylamide in 2021. A third-party appeal of that preliminary injunction is now pending before the U.S. Supreme Court, court documents show.

An Arnold & Porter spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by David Thomas











