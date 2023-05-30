California disbars lawyer wanted for stealing client funds















(Reuters) - Attorney regulators in California said Tuesday that the California Supreme Court has disbarred a San Diego lawyer who is wanted for arrest on charges that she stole from her clients.

The State Bar of California alleged Kelly DuFord Williams, 36, took more than $80,000 in settlement funds that belonged to two clients of her former law firm, Slate Law Group.

In addition to disbarring Williams, the California Supreme Court in an April 26 order said Williams must pay the two clients more than $40,000 in restitution and $5,000 in sanctions. Although signed in April, the high court's order became effective on Friday, a state bar spokesperson said.

State authorities believe Williams has also stolen from other clients. In March, the San Diego County District Attorney charged Williams with nine counts of felony theft and one count of forging checks after she allegedly stole more than $400,000 from her former clients, the Daily Beast reported.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department issued a warrant for Williams' arrest on March 20. A San Diego County DA spokesperson confirmed Williams has not been arraigned and "the case remains in arrest warrant status."

Williams did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The state bar said she represented herself during the disciplinary proceedings but "engaged in avoidance and delay tactics throughout trial and pretrial" and was not a credible or reliable witness.

The State Bar of California in December separately accused Williams of misappropriating a $109,000 settlement owed to four children who were involved in a civil lawsuit about mold exposure. That case was closed after the California Supreme Court disbarred Williams.

The state bar has also alleged Williams filed two false police reports about a child's welfare because she was upset with her now ex-boyfriend. The state bar included the allegations in its disbarment recommendation to the California Supreme Court.

In April 2021, Williams called the police twice, claiming a child was in distress in the VRBO rental her ex-boyfriend was staying in, bar regulators said. Williams falsely claimed she was the child's aunt and a deputy district attorney, the state bar said.











