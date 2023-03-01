California federal judge faces review for handcuffing of 13-year-old

Summary 9th Circuit discloses misconduct case against Judge Roger Benitez

Benitez ordered defendant's daughter handcuffed during hearing















March 1 (Reuters) - A federal judge in San Diego is facing a misconduct complaint after ordering a U.S. marshal during a court hearing to handcuff a 13-year-old girl to scare her into not doing drugs and to avoid winding up as a criminal defendant like her father.

The chief judge of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals late Tuesday took the rare step of publicly disclosing that a review was underway concerning U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez's actions during the hearing, which made the girl cry.

The case is before the Judicial Council of the 9th Circuit. Misconduct complaints against judges before it are typically kept confidential.

But after the blog Above the Law reported on the incident on Monday, Chief U.S. Circuit Judge Mary Murguia wrote that disclosing the matter was necessary to maintain public confidence in the judiciary's ability to redress misconduct.

U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez appears in an undated photo. U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California/Handout via REUTERS

Benitez in an email told Reuters he was "prohibited from speaking about pending cases" and that "the allegation involves a minor and I would prefer not to comment."

Benitez, an appointee of former Republican President George W. Bush, is best known for various rulings striking down California gun control laws.

The cuffing incident occurred during a Feb. 13 hearing before Benitez to revoke probation for the girl's father who had completed a five-year prison sentence in a drug distribution case.

Benitez sentenced the man to an additional 10 months in custody for violating the terms of his supervised release.

Before doing so, the defendant expressed concern that his daughter, who was in attendance, was hanging out with people who might "lead her into the same path I went down," according to a filing by his lawyer.

"You got cuffs?" Benitez asked a U.S. marshal minutes later.

After the marshal said he did, the judge instructed the marshal to cuff the girl and place her in the jury box, prompting her to cry, the defendant's court-appointed public defender, Mayra Lopez, wrote in a later Feb. 23 court filing.

After allowing her to be released, Benitez told the girl she was "an awfully cute young lady" but that if she did not avoid drugs she would "wind up in cuffs" and be "right back there where I put you a minute ago."

Lopez in her court filing called Benitez's conduct "psychologically damaging and harmful."

Four days later, the father's case was reassigned to another judge, Robert Huie, who on Feb. 24 re-sentenced the defendant to time served at the urging of Lopez, who said custody was no longer warranted "given the distressing events that occurred."











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.