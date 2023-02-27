California panel wants state to keep bar exam but design its own test

Summary A state commission is seeking public comment on its recommendations for the attorney licensing test

California should not use the new national bar exam under development, it found















(Reuters) - California should continue to use a bar exam to license attorneys but should develop its own distinct test, a state panel recommended.

The Blue Ribbon Commission on the Future of the Bar Exam — a joint effort between the California Supreme Court and the state bar — voted Monday to circulate draft recommendations that include the state designing its own licensing test instead of using the new national bar exam being developed by the National Conference of Bar Examiners .

The public will have 30 days to weigh in on the recommendations.

“We’ve been given a difficult task,” said Commission chair Joshua Perttula, noting that the members have differing opinions of how California should move forward on attorney licensure.

The 19-member commission failed to reach a consensus on establishing an alternative pathway to licensure that does not involve a bar exam, such as requiring law graduates to practice under the supervision of an experienced lawyer or requiring specific coursework in law school.

Oregon is in the process of developing several alternative lawyer licensing pathways, but the California commission members expressed concerns over the scalability of alternatives in the state, which has the second largest number of new lawyers annually in the United States.

Commissioners also said they were worried that privileged law graduates would have an easier time finding a supervising attorney and that graduates from lower socioeconomic backgrounds would be unable to afford a lengthy supervision requirement.

Developing its own bar exam would give California control over the testing format and the content of the exam, which is now partially controlled by the National Conference of Bar Examiners.

The current California exam includes the Multistate Bar Exam — the 200 multiple-choice question section of the bar exam designed by the National Conference — alongside an essay question section and performance test designed by the California Bar.

The National Conference’s new bar exam, dubbed the NextGen Bar Exam and planned for 2026, would provide California’s new lawyers with the ability to transfer their scores for admission to other jurisdictions. But adopting the NextGen test would leave California without the ability to decide whether to give the bar exam remotely or in person, and it would not test state-specific content, the commission concluded.

Sample NextGen questions were also unavailable for the commission to review, its draft report said.

Read more:

Old bar exam or new one? States will have a choice in 2026

Oregon moves closer to a bar exam alternative











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.