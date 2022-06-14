California releases draft blueprint to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045

Companies Stoel Rives LLP

June 14, 2022 - After more than 15 public workshops and meetings, starting in June 2021, the California Air Resources Board (ARB) has released the draft 2022 Scoping Plan Update. The update lays out a proposed plan for the state to achieve carbon neutrality across all sectors by 2045 and assesses progress towards meeting the interim statutory mandate of reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by at least 40 percent below 1990 levels by 2030. ARB anticipates finalizing the Scoping Plan Update by the end of the year.

The 2022 Scoping Plan Update is the third update to ARB's original 2008 Scoping Plan, the original blueprint for achieving the goals of the California Global Warming Solutions Act of 2006 or Assembly Bill 32 (AB 32). The update this year is in line with AB 32's statutory requirements for ARB to update at least once every five years "its plan for achieving the maximum technologically feasible and cost-effective reductions" of GHG emissions. Under AB 32, ARB is the state agency charged with monitoring and regulating sources of emissions of GHGs in order to reduce those emissions.

Landmark regulatory programs in California, such as the state's cap and trade program and the low carbon fuel standard, have been enacted or strengthened under AB 32's mandate and later-enacted sister legislation extending the reach of the 2006 statute. A dozen states in the U.S. also now have GHG reduction goals or mandates, either by statute or executive action, with several also aiming for carbon neutrality.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The draft 2022 Scoping Plan Update builds on the last update prepared in 2017, analyzing emissions reductions necessary in the electricity, transportation, industrial, and building sectors. It also departs from the 2017 update to flesh out strategies for reductions in short-lived climate pollutants and implementing carbon dioxide (CO2) removal. The draft update outlines the role of expanding existing programs, notes new legislative and executive mandates to be implemented, and previews the development of new regulations.

The draft 2022 update outlines the four alternative scenarios evaluated to reach carbon neutrality, and details the scenario that ARB staff believes will best achieve a balance of cost-effectiveness, health benefits, and technological feasibility. The draft update states that various principles informed ARB's approach, including ensuring economic resilience, partnering with the private sector, engaging with other governments, and supporting and investing in innovation as well as heathy and resilient natural and working lands (NWL).

ARB also notes that centering equity was a principal consideration and explains the role of the Environmental Justice Advisory Committee in advising ARB in the development of the update, as required under AB 32. The draft update places the proposed scenario in the context of the wildfires, drought, and extreme heat that California has recently suffered, and which from ARB's perspective necessitate the economy-wide transformation to reach carbon neutrality.

Sector by sector transformation

The electricity and building sectors will see the least dramatic shifts under the draft update's proposed scenario. In the electricity sector, the state's existing Renewable Portfolio Standard, revised in 2018 with Senate Bill (SB) 100, already requires California to provide 100 percent of its retail sales of electricity from renewable and zero-carbon resources by 2045. Under SB 350 (2015), the state will double statewide energy efficiency savings in electricity and natural gas end uses by 2030.

The building sector would also rely on a range of existing programs, from requiring new solar on existing homes to implementing renewable natural gas procurement targets under SB 1440 (2018). Various new incentives and programs are also recommended for these sectors, however. One concrete proposal is the Equitable Building Decarbonization program, with funding of $622.4 million over two years under the proposed fiscal year 2022-2023 budget, up for adoption by the California Legislature this summer.

More fundamental transformations are planned for the decarbonization of the transportation and industrial sectors. The draft update contemplates the replacement of gaseous fossil fuels used in industrial processes with zero-carbon electricity, solar thermal heat, hydrogen, and biogas and biomethane.

In the transportation sector, vehicles would transition to zero emission technology through existing and forthcoming programs targeting new light- and medium-duty vehicles, heavy-duty trucks, and fleets under the Advanced Clean Cars II, Advanced Clean Trucks, and Advanced Clean Fleets regulations. Executive Order N-79-20, issued in 2020, already contemplates 100 percent of sales of new light-duty vehicles will be zero-emission vehicles by 2035, but other aspects of the transportation sector are also targeted.

Overall, the draft update anticipates a reduction in petroleum use by 91 percent in 2045 from 2022 levels. With this transition, the draft plan contemplates a phase-down in oil and gas production by 2045 to match the reduction in demand for in-state petroleum fuels, which ARB estimates would reduce approximately 85 percent of GHG emissions from the oil and gas production sector. A phase-down of petroleum refining is assumed to occur in line with the reduction in finished fuels from petroleum — a reduction of approximately 83 percent relative to 2020 levels.

A new role for carbon removal

One addition in the 2022 Scoping Plan Update is the reliance on carbon dioxide removal and sequestration to handle "residual emissions" across all sectors. The 2022 update does not rely solely on traditional sequestration strategies, like natural and working lands management, to meet removal and sequestration targets. Mechanical removal through direct air capture and bioenergy with carbon capture and geologic sequestration (CCS) is contemplated. CCS to capture emissions from other industrial facilities is expected to continue as a strategy as well.

ARB is planning for roughly 180 million metric tons of CO2-equivalent (MMTCO2e) of residual emissions per year in 2035 and around 95 MMTCO2e per year in 2045. To reach carbon neutrality in 2045 with the help of CO2 removal, ARB is aiming for 1-2 MMTCO2e in annual removals from nature-based and mechanical methods in 2030 and ramping up removals by 30 to 40 percent on average each year until 2045.

The 2017 Scoping Plan Update targeted NWL as a carbon sink, with net zero or negative GHG emissions and an initial goal of sequestering and avoiding emissions from NWL by at least 15-20 MMT by 2030. NWL are expected to be a net emissions source in the draft 2022 update, however, acknowledging that NWL sinks and sources are highly variable from year to year. The 2022 update does seek to slow the rate of emissions from NWL, from approximately 9 MMTCO2e per year to 8 MMTCO2e annually.

Finally, the draft update anticipates more aggressive action to realize legislative targets to reduce short-lived climate pollutants, including a 40 percent reduction in methane and hydrofluorocarbon gas emissions, a 50 percent reduction in anthropogenic black carbon emissions, and a 75 percent reduction in organic waste disposal. ARB outlines 27 different strategies for reductions from the sources of these short-lived climate pollutants. The draft update notes that the state first focused on voluntary, incentive-based mechanisms to reduce these emissions, and incentives will be replaced with requirements as solutions become increasingly feasible and cost-effective.

Overall, some sectors may not see dramatic regulatory shifts in the run up to meeting targeted GHG reductions by 2030, as existing programs implemented since the 2017 Scoping Plan Update continue in place. But the emissions reductions necessary to move toward carbon neutrality by 2045 will, in the words of ARB, be "comprehensive, far reaching, and transformative." The effects are likely to be felt across all sectors of the state's economy.

Comments on the draft 2022 Scoping Plan Update can be submitted to ARB until June 24. ARB will hold a public meeting to consider the draft update on June 23, 2022, continuing to June 24, 2022, if necessary.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias. Westlaw Today is owned by Thomson Reuters and operates independently of Reuters News.