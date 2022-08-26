California state bar fights injunction bid in data-breach lawsuit

Summary

Summary Related documents Plaintiffs seek order barring public notice of discipline for certain cases

Bar's lawyers say injunction bid stems from "baseless accusation"

(Reuters) - The California state bar on Thursday asked a U.S. federal judge to reject a plaintiff's bid for an injunction in a data-privacy lawsuit over the disclosure of hundreds of thousands of confidential attorney discipline files on a third-party website.

A proposed class suing the bar in Santa Ana, California, federal court after the records showed up on a private website is seeking an order that would block the organization from making certain older files public as a way "to lessen the harm to the plaintiffs and putative class."

The state bar's lawyers at Cooley said in their filing on Thursday that "plaintiffs rest their request chiefly on the baseless accusation that the State Bar of California would file public disciplinary charges" to reduce potential damages.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"Plaintiffs offer no evidence that the State Bar would or even could do such a thing," Cooley partner Tiana Demas told the court.

In their filing, the bar's attorneys said "decisions about whether to file public charges are committed to the sound discretion" of the independent prosecutor at the Office of Chief Trial Counsel.

Demas on Friday did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment about the case. A state bar spokesperson told Reuters, "there is no basis for plaintiff's requested injunctive relief."

Lenore Albert, the lawyer who filed the lawsuit on behalf of unnamed attorney plaintiffs, said in an email on Friday that the state bar has declined "to simply affirm they are not going to publicly go after a person" who had not been disciplined prior to the disclosure of the files.

"It should be a nonissue," she said.

A hearing is scheduled for Sept. 15 before U.S. District Judge Douglas McCormick.

California bar officials said they learned in February that 260,000 confidential attorney discipline cases were available on a website called "judyrecords.com," a free, searchable database that boasts of hundreds of millions of court cases.

Attorney discipline cases in California, and elsewhere, generally are confidential until formal charges are filed by bar counsel.

The disciplinary records at the site included case numbers, file date, case types and names of respondents and complaining witnesses. The bar said the judyrecords.com site did not have full case records.

An IT firm's investigation revealed a vulnerability in a case management portal that allowed outside aggregating tools to harvest records that otherwise were not public, the bar has said.

The bar's motion to dismiss the complaint is pending.

The case is John Roe et al v. State Bar of California et al, U.S. District Court, Central District of California, No. 8:22-cv-00983-DFM.

For plaintiff: Lenore Albert

For state bar: Michael Rhodes and Tiana Demas of Cooley

Read more:

CA bar says attorney records leaked through database flaw, not hack

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.