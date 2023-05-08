California's bar pass rate sinks, following national trend
- COVID-19 disruptions are factor in lower scores, experts say
- New York, Texas and Florida are among the states posting declines
May 8 (Reuters) - Fewer than a third of those who sat for California’s February bar exam passed the attorney licensing test.
The overall pass rate was 32.5%, down slightly from 34% in February of 2022, the State Bar of California said Friday. California had more February bar examinees than any other jurisdiction at 3,765.
California joins a wave of jurisdictions with pass rate declines in February—a trend some experts have attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic’s disruption of law schools. Many of February’s bar examinees were in their crucial first year of law school when the pandemic forced classes online, they noted.
California’s 1.4 percentage-point decline is smaller than those in many other large bar exam states. New York’s overall February pass rate fell from 45% in 2022 to 40% this year, while Florida’s also declined five percentage points to 39%. Texas’ overall February pass rate went from 51% in 2022 to 45% in 2023.
All but a handful of jurisdictions have now reported their February results and the majority posted pass rate declines.
Like other states, California had a high proportion of repeat examinees this February, at 71%. Among the 29% who were taking the bar for the first time, the pass rate was 45%.
This marks the second straight year of February declines in California, but 2023’s overall pass rate is still almost 6 percentage points higher than 2020’s 27% February pass rate.
