California's bar pass rate sinks, following national trend

Summary COVID-19 disruptions are factor in lower scores, experts say

New York, Texas and Florida are among the states posting declines















May 8 (Reuters) - Fewer than a third of those who sat for California’s February bar exam passed the attorney licensing test.

The overall pass rate was 32.5%, down slightly from 34% in February of 2022, the State Bar of California said Friday. California had more February bar examinees than any other jurisdiction at 3,765.

California joins a wave of jurisdictions with pass rate declines in February—a trend some experts have attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic’s disruption of law schools. Many of February’s bar examinees were in their crucial first year of law school when the pandemic forced classes online, they noted.

February Bar exam pass rates

California’s 1.4 percentage-point decline is smaller than those in many other large bar exam states. New York’s overall February pass rate fell from 45% in 2022 to 40% this year, while Florida’s also declined five percentage points to 39%. Texas’ overall February pass rate went from 51% in 2022 to 45% in 2023.

All but a handful of jurisdictions have now reported their February results and the majority posted pass rate declines.

Like other states, California had a high proportion of repeat examinees this February, at 71%. Among the 29% who were taking the bar for the first time, the pass rate was 45%.

This marks the second straight year of February declines in California, but 2023’s overall pass rate is still almost 6 percentage points higher than 2020’s 27% February pass rate.

Read more:

Big drop in bar exam pass rates for New York, Florida, Texas and elsewhere

US bar exam officials blame low scores on COVID disruptions, repeat testers











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.