California's July bar exam pass rate fell, mirroring results nationwide

Summary Other large jurisdictions saw pass rate declines

New York bucked the trend















(Reuters) - California this week joined Texas and Florida in posting a pass rate decline on the July 2022 bar exam.

Among the 7,164 people who took the attorney licensing exam, 52% passed—down slightly from 53% in 2021, the State Bar of California said on Thursday. For first-time test takers, the pass rate fell to 62% this year from 71% in 2021.

California is the last large jurisdiction to release the results of the July exam, which overall proved to be a mixed bag across the country. The pass rate in New York, which has the largest number of bar takers in the nation, with 9,609 takers in July, rose to 66% from 63% in 2021.

But like California, New York’s first-time pass rate declined, by three percentage points.

The overall pass rate in Texas declined one percentage point, landing at 67%. Its first-time pass rate fell to 76% from 78% the previous year.

Florida had one of the larger declines in 2022. Its overall July pass rate fell 10 percentage points to 51%, while its first-time pass rate declined 8 percentage points to 64% this year.

Among those who took the District of Columbia’s July bar, 72% passed, down slightly from 73% the previous year. Similarly, Pennsylvania’s overall pass rate dropped from 69% in 2021 to 68% in 2022.

Illinois’ overall pass rate ticked up slightly from 67% in 2021 to 68% in 2022. Virginia’s July 2022 overall pass rate held steady at 75%.

Bar pass rates are closely watched in the legal industry. Law schools with low pass rates risk losing their American Bar Association accreditation, and low pass rates can constrain the entry-level hiring pool for legal employers. In most cases, law graduates cannot practice without passing the test.

Only Alaska, Vermont and Florida posted lower overall pass rates than California on the July 2022 exam.

California’s pass rates are typically lower than other states in part because it allows graduates of law schools that are not accredited by the American Bar Association to take its test. Those graduates have pass rates significantly below those of ABA-accredited schools.

California’s July 2022 bar exam was administered in person, unlike the July 2021 test, which was the final remote exam of the COVID-19 pandemic. All jurisdictions resumed in-person testing in February 2022 after the National Conference of Bar Examiners said it would no longer offer online version of its test.

Read more:

Bar exam pass rate rises in New York, falls in Florida

Latest bar exam software glitch puts some test takers in a bind











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.