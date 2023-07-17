Can employees record almost anything at work now? What employers need to know

Law Firms Reed Smith LLP Follow

July 17, 2023 - Given the ubiquitous nature of smartphones today, employee workplace recordings have become incredibly commonplace over the past few years. Scrolling through social media, you are likely to find countless videos of employees at work recording rude customers or themselves or their co-workers ruminating, if not complaining, about something that happened at work. While these recordings can seem innocuous to some, employers must understand that such recordings can have much broader implications from a legal perspective.

In light of the potential consequences resulting from employee workplace recordings, some employers may be inclined to just ban all such recordings to avoid the problem entirely. Unfortunately for these employers, such an approach may be at odds with federal labor law. On the other end of the spectrum, permitting employees to record anything they want at work puts employers at risk of violating privacy and wiretapping laws, inadvertently disclosing confidential and trade secret information, and experiencing non-legal negative consequences to the employers' reputation and customer and business relationships.

With these competing interests, what is an employer to do nowadays? Below are some considerations and recommendations employers should take into account when developing and applying their employee workplace recording policies.

Employee recordings can be protected under federal labor law

It has been increasingly common for employees to want to record disciplinary and termination meetings, conversations with their supervisors, and other workplace events (and to in fact do so secretly — more on that below). For a host of legitimate business reasons, these recordings are something that employers may want to prohibit. But can they?

In some circumstances, the answer — at least under the federal National Labor Relations Act ("NLRA") — appears to be no. Under current National Labor Relations Board ("NLRB" or the "Board") precedent, employees have the right to record at the workplace under the NLRA if they are engaging in protected concerted activity with the recording. Protected concerted activity in turn covers a wide array of employee activities, including but not limited to discussing wages, benefits, and other terms and conditions of employment, union organizing, and other collective employee organizing efforts.

To that end, in a February 2023 decision, the NLRB ruled that two employees who secretly recorded management conversations had, in doing so, engaged in protected concerted activity. The NLRB's rationale was that, since the employees made the recordings out of a concern that management would later retaliate against them for engaging in protected concerted activities, such as their unionization efforts, the employees' actions were protected under the NLRA. Starbucks Corporation et al., NLRB, Feb. 13, 2023.

While the employer argued that these recordings violated its no-recording policy and state wiretapping laws, the NLRB was not swayed. The Board ultimately concluded that the no-recording policy was overly broad and violated the NLRA, and to the extent the employees' conduct violated state wiretapping laws (see below), the NLRA preempted state law.

The validity of the NLRB's preemption claim is debatable, particularly following the Supreme Court's June 2023 decision in Glacier Northwest, Inc. v. Teamsters.(In Glacier Northwest, the Court held that the NLRA did not preempt the employer's state tort claim against the union alleging intentional destruction of property.) That said, the fact remains that, at least for the time being, the Board considers employee workplace recordings to be protected concerted activity in a host of circumstances.

Against this backdrop, any employer policies prohibiting employee workplace recordings must be carefully drafted and applied so as to not inadvertently run afoul of employees' rights to engage in protected concerted activity under the NLRA.

Competing legal interests in employee workplace recordings

The NLRB's broad view as to the permissibility of employee workplace recordings aside, such recordings nevertheless also implicate wiretapping laws, privacy laws, and confidentiality and trade secret concerns. With respect to wiretapping laws, federal and most state laws only require that one party to the conversation (which can be the recorder) consent to the conversation for it be lawfully recorded. Accordingly, employee workplace recordings likely will not violate these wiretapping laws.

However, there are 11 states, including California, with wiretapping laws that, at least to some extent, prohibit individuals from recording a conversation without the consent of all individuals involved. Consequently, depending on the circumstances surrounding the recording, an employee's surreptitious recording of a workplace conversation — which we are seeing occur with increasing frequency these past few years — could violate these states' wiretapping laws. Further, if an employee's recording was made in the scope of their employment (e.g., at the direction of the employer), the employer could even potentially be vicariously liable for these unlawful recordings.

The privacy interests at stake will vary depending on the nature of the employer's business and the recording itself. For example, employers in certain industries dealing with legally protected confidential information (e.g., hospitals, law firms) must ensure that employees' workplace recordings do not inadvertently, much less purposefully, record this protected information. In industries with these critical legal concerns, employers must prohibit, at a minimum, employee recordings of protected confidential information to ensure it does not run afoul of privacy-related laws.

In a similar vein, many employers wish to protect their own or business associates' confidential and trade secret information. Likewise here, employers can prohibit employees from recording this information — provided the employer expressly excludes protected concerted activities from prohibited recordings.

Takeaways

In developing and applying workplace recording policies, employers would be wise to steer away from overly broad, blanket no-recording policies that do not account for protected activity as interpreted by the NLRB. On the other hand, a free-for-all approach to employee workplace recordings will not be appropriate for the vast majority of employers and could jeopardize the security of sensitive information.

With this in mind, employers should carefully consider what types of recordings it must prohibit at the workplace for both legal and business reasons. After making this determination, employers should craft and apply a tailored employee workplace recording policy that both meets employers' legal and business needs and permits employees to engage in legally protected concerted activities under the NLRA.

