Can the plaintiffs' bar loosen Big Law's grip on J.D. students? It's trying

(Reuters) - Fred Messner arrived at Harvard Law School in 2019 knowing he wanted to work at a plaintiffs’ firm after graduation. It seemed like the perfect way to fight for the rights of the “little guy” while still making decent money.

But the school's professional development offerings seemed to Messner to be designed to funnel private practice-minded students into big, defense-side firms, with a calendar full of recruiting events and a massive summer associate interviewing program. There was a dearth of programming geared toward plaintiff-side work, Messner said, as well as a perception that representing plaintiffs is less prestigious than working in Big Law.

He and a handful of like-minded 1Ls decided to form the Harvard Plaintiffs’ Law Association, which has organized panels and events and last year hosted its inaugural job fair.

The response from their outreach was "incredible,” Messner said. “The message we got back from the plaintiffs’ bar was, ‘It’s about time.’ There is a sense that more students should be interested in this.”

Some plaintiffs’ firms are beginning to step up their recruiting efforts in a bid to better compete with Big Law for new lawyer talent. And they are getting help from students like Messner who want to raise the profile of plaintiff-side work on campus. The University of California Berkeley School of Law also has a relatively new Plaintiffs’ Law Association.

“Everyone spends all this time talking about the defense bar, defense firms, the practice and what it’s like there,” said Travis Lenkner, co-founder of the 36-attorney plaintiffs’ firm Keller Lenkner, which last summer hired Messner as its first-ever summer associate. “For every one of those cases, a plaintiffs’ firm filed it. The cases on the defense side don’t exist in a vacuum. There is someone else on the other side of all those fancy, complex, intense, intellectually engaging matters that all the defense firms lure summer associate candidates with.”

SHIFTING PERCEPTIONS

That was the message plaintiffs’ firm Edelson sent in February when it released a two-minute animated video riffing off the song “Farmer Refuted” from the hit musical Hamilton. The video, set at a law school career day, shows a young, bearded Edelson attorney rapping his response to a stuffy Big Law attorney extoling the virtues of tradition.

Unusually among plaintiffs’ firms, Edelson runs a formal summer associate program with about a dozen students and hires them according to the Big Law interviewing timeline. Its recruiting efforts are part of a larger shift within the plaintiffs’ bar, said Edelson chief of staff Kelsey McCann.

“It has been a grassroots movement, trying to get the plaintiffs’ bar in front of students and for them to understand that they have options besides going into Big Law or public interest work,” said McCann, noting that Edelson also puts out a podcast for law students and has been doing job talks at law schools.

There is no shortage of hurdles to overcome on that front, noted Messner and Lenkner. Big Law firms have a long history of hiring new J.D.s right out of law school, whereas plaintiffs’ firms have traditionally focused on lateral associates, and tend to hire just a small number of summer associates, clerks or interns if they take law students at all. Given that ad hoc approach, it’s understandable that law school career programs are designed predominately around large firms with formalized hiring processes.

“There are established ways to get a job with those (large) firms – to lock that job in early,” Lenkner said. “The elite law schools, in particular, have organized student life around large defense firms’ structure and preferred interview timing.”

Plaintiffs’ firms often can’t hire summer associates and new associates as far in advance as Big Law firms can, he added, hence many law students have already committed to large firms by the time smaller plaintiffs' firms begin hiring. And then there is the pervasive stereotype of plaintiffs’ lawyers, Messner said, noting their “ambulance chaser” nickname.

“I think people come in with a sense that plaintiffs’ law is not the sort of white shoe fancy law — for lack of a better term — that they came to school to do,” he said. “That’s what we’re trying to change.”

Money is another factor. Elite law firms are now paying first-year associates $200,000 or more, and very few plaintiffs’ firms can compete head-to-head on starting compensation, Lenkner said. But law students should consider the long-term financial picture, he added.

“All of the institutional focus on defense firms means that law students and young lawyers are taking those jobs for the certainty of high salaries in early years, without any guarantee of what happens after that,” Lenkner said. “A vanishingly small percentage of first-year associates become equity partners.”

And plenty of law students would be happy with a smaller starting salary if it means feeling good about the work they do, Messner said. McCann has noticed that same phenomenon.

“Law students want a job that aligns with their values,” she said. “It has been really exciting to see the change in this landscape. We’re seeing more applicants than we ever have.”

