Cannabis finance law vet Feldman opens his own firm

(Reuters) - Former Duane Morris practice leader David Feldman launched a new law firm Monday focused on the fast-expanding cannabis and psychedelics industries.

Feldman Legal Advisors will center its work on business and transactional matters, operating alongside Skip Intro Advisors, the cannabis and psychedelics-focused consulting shop Feldman set up in 2019.

He co-founded the advisory business while at Hiller, a New York-based boutique firm where he worked after leaving 800-lawyer Duane Morris. He helped build up cannabis work at the Big Law firm, after joining in 2015, and co-led the cannabis industry practice there.

Law firms large and small have recently entered the cannabis law arena, which presents no shortage of novel legal and regulatory issues for attorneys. Goodwin Procter, Akerman, Cozen O'Connor and Foley Hoag are among the big firms that have cannabis teams.

Feldman, who serves as CEO of Skip Intro Advisors, will be managing partner of his eponymous law firm, according to its website. Two other lawyers from Hiller are joining him: patent lawyer Gretchen Temeles as of counsel, and Melissa Greenberg as an associate.

Hiller declined to comment on the team's departure.

Feldman said he jumped into in the cannabis space in 2013, after years as a corporate and securities lawyer doing work in venture capital, initial public offerings and mergers and acquisitions at several law firms, including one of his own. His work in IPO alternatives, such as direct listings and reverse mergers, led him to get his start with the cannabis industry, Feldman said.

After setting up Skip Intro, which advises companies on a range of financial, strategic, technology and branding matters, "it just made sense for me to do the same with my law practice, and go back to ... where I am the happiest, which is running my own shop," Feldman said.

The legal and consulting practices together can provide clients a "one stop shop," he said. The businesses are separate entities but share overhead, resources and administrative help, Feldman said. He aims to expand the law firm by adding more expertise in areas like tax and real estate.

Feldman sees more opportunities for firms to serve cannabis clients, as he said federal legalization is on the horizon at some point, in the U.S.

"I think the regulatory burden is going to be much more enhanced upon legalization, and you're going to need the help of good, smart, knowledgeable lawyers even more once that happens," Feldman said. "There's going to be a role for small firms, as well as big firms, and room for everybody to play and benefit from it."

