Career Tracker: Bankruptcy leaders find new homes in Dallas, New York

REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Companies

Companies Law firms BRYAN CAVE MCPHEETERS & MCROBERTS See all

FOLEY & LARDNER/ FA See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - The U.S. economic recovery isn't slowing down law firms' appetite for bankruptcy and restructuring hires.

In Texas this week, O'Melveny & Myers tapped Norton Rose Fulbright's global head of restructuring Louis Strubeck and others to launch a Dallas office. Houston-based bankruptcy partner Demetra Liggins joined McGuireWoods after 13 years at Thompson & Knight, which is set to merge with Miami's Holland & Knight in August.

In New York and Chicago, Mayer Brown picked up a trio of restructuring partners from Foley & Lardner, including the head of the firm's New York restructuring group, Doug Spelfogel.

Here's more on those and other law firm moves since the last Career Tracker:

Alston & Bird has snagged former U.S. Department of Justice national security prosecutor Kellen Dwyer for its privacy and cybersecurity litigation team in Washington, D.C.

Andre Geverola, the former director of criminal litigation in the Justice Department's antitrust division, joined Arnold & Porter in Chicago and Washington, D.C., to lead the cartel investigations practice in the firm's antitrust group.

Baker Botts has brought on antitrust litigation partner Taylor Owings in Washington. Owings was chief of staff and senior counsel to the assistant attorney general in the DOJ's antitrust division.

BakerHostetler added Melissa Mannino, a former of counsel at Wilson, Sonsini, Goodrich and Rosati, to its international trade and national security team as a partner in D.C.

Barnes & Thornburg launched an office in Boston with four intellectual property lateral partners, Ronald Cahill, Heather Repicky, Rory Pheiffer and Derek Roller, from Nutter McClennen & Fish. The firm also picked up three partners, along with consultants and staff, from Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath in Delaware. The partners include Thomas McGonigle, Shawn Tucker and Michael Maimone.

Martin Gusy, former co-head of K&L Gates' international arbitration practice, has joined head Bracewell as head of its international arbitration practice in New York.

Cozen O’Connor brought on commercial litigator Jeremy Deutsch and a team of five attorneys from Anderson Kill in New York. Class actions litigator Joshua Levy is also joining the firm, from his role as special counsel at Sullivan & Cromwell, in Washington, D.C.

Crowell & Moring is adding to its financial service capabilities with former Goodwin Procter litigator Brian Hail, who joins in New York.

Davis Polk has hired former Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton partner and practice group leader Paul Marquardt as a partner in the financial institutions group in Washington, D.C.

Brad Miller is joining Davis Wright Tremaine’s media and entertainment practice in Los Angeles from Amazon Studios, where he was associate general counsel.

Monté Squire is joining Duane Morris as a partner in the firm’s intellectual property practice in Wilmington. Squire previously worked as an administrative patent judge and member at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board for the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Dennis O'Donnell and Ben Winger have landed as partners in DLA Piper’s restructuring practice in New York and Chicago, respectively. O’Donnell joins from Milbank and Winger joins from Kirkland & Ellis.

André Thiollier has joined Foley & Lardner in San Francisco as a partner in the transactions practice from DLA Piper.

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath has scooped up a six-lawyer litigation team from Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, including partners Larry Scarborough, Jake Kramer, Jessica Maziarz and Desmonne Bennett in New York, Washington, D.C. and Denver.

Goodwin Procter's technology practice is gaining 12 new partners from Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe, Latham & Watkins and Jones Day for its New York and Silicon Valley offices. Jonathan Chou, Peter Fusco, Geoff Willard and William Wilson join from Orrick, David Concannon from Latham & Watkins, and Stuart Ogg and Micheal Reagan from Jones Day. The firm also aded private equity partner Matthew Gruenberg from Schulte Roth & Zabel and tax partner Steven Clemens from Dechert in New York.

Hogan Lovells has added Andrew Strong and Barry Burgdorf, who have joined the firm's corporate and finance practice as partners in the Houston from Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman.

Laurie Edelstein has left Steptoe & Johnson to join Jenner & Block's energy and complex litigation practices as a partner in San Francisco.

Erin Nealy Cox, who served as U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas until January, is setting up shop in Kirkland & Ellis' Dallas office starting Sept. 1. She will be a partner in the firm’s government, regulatory and internal investigations group.

King & Spalding has brought on former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of California Greg Scott as a partner in its special matters and government investigations team, based in San Francisco and Sacramento.

K&L Gates is gaining fintech partners Andrew “Drew” Hinkes and Justin Wales in Miami and Los Angeles from Carlton Fields.

Latham & Watkins has added former Kirkland & Ellis attorneys Elisabeth “Lisa” Martin, who joins the firm’s capital markets and public company representation practices in Chicago, and Tana Ryan, a partner its private equity and M&A practices in Los Angeles. The firm also added Antony “Tony” Kim from Orrick for its connectivity, privacy and information practice in Washington.

Employment and labor law firm Littler Mendelson has picked up William “Bill” Robbins, formerly at Polsinelli, as a shareholder in Kansas City.

Sean McDonnell returns to Mayer Brown as a litigation and dispute resolution partner in D.C. after nine years as a Philadelphia federal prosecutor. The firm also added partners to its corporate and securities practice, including Marina Besignano from Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson, Tim Clark from Dechert and Javier Fierro from Sidley Austin. It also gained a three-partner restructuring group from Foley & Lardner, including Doug Spelfogel, who will co-lead the New York office’s restructuring practice, Leah Eisenberg in New York and Derek Wright in Chicago.

McGuireWoods has added M&A partner Edmund Daniels in Houston from Haynes and Boone. The firm also welcomed private equity partner Jeffrey Shah in New York from Vinson & Elkins.

Frank Gerratana, previously a principal at Fish & Richardson, is joining Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo's intellectual property practice as a member in Boston.

Morrison & Foerster has tapped Stacy Cline Amin, formerly chief counsel at the Food and Drug Administration and deputy general counsel of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, to co-lead its FDA Regulatory and compliance practice. She will be based in Washington, D.C.

Nixon Peabody has pulled in an intellectual property partner duo, Erica Van Loon and Andrew Choung, from Lathrop GPM in Los Angeles.

Norton Rose Fulbright brought on former Reed Smith partner Stephen Aschettino in New York as the U.S. head of its fintech practice.

O’Melveny launched an office in Austin with four lawyers from Thompson & Knight, including partners Phillip Oldham, Benjamin Hallmark and Katie Coleman, and senior counsel Rex VanMiddlesworth. Oldham previously was the Austin office leader at Thompson & Knight, while senior counsel Coleman was Thompson & Knight’s government and regulatory practice leader. O’Melveny also added tech-focused corporate partners Adit Khorana, from Cooley, and Daniel Wu, from Fox Rothschild, to its Silicon Valley and Century City offices, respectively.

Mike Mitchell, Preetha Gist and Mitch Naumoff have joined Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe's structured finance group as partners in Washington, D.C., from Chapman and Cutler.

Nutter McClennen & Fish is bringing in BRL Law Group’s entire corporate team for its corporate and transactions departments, including partners Tom Rosedale, Suzanne Hamel and Mark Burgiel.

Perkins Coie has hired IP partner Lori Gordon from King & Spalding in Washington, D.C.

Polsinelli has added partners Gregory Jones, a former healthcare litigator at McDermott Will & Emery, and Morrison & Foerster partner Weston Rockers, in Los Angeles and San Francisco, respectively.

Jonathan Marcus is joining Reed Smith’s energy and natural resources industry group as a partner in Washington from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.

Rimon has hired partner Benjamin Aguilera for its corporate practice in Phoenix and partner Zhun Lu for its intellectual property practice in Newark, Delaware. Aguilera joins from Greenberg Traurig, while Lu joins from Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath.

Gregory Ruback has joined Schulte Roth & Zabel as a finance partner in New York from DLA Piper.

Sidley Austin has brought on debt finance partners Nicholas Schwartz and Kristen Smith from Kirkland & Ellis in New York and San Francisco, respectively.

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett is bringing on former Manhattan federal prosecutor Martin Bell as a partner in the firm’s litigation department in New York.

Steptoe & Johnson is bulking up its litigation capabilities with the addition of two Diamond McCarthy partners, Juliya Arbisman and Robby Mockler, who join the firm's international arbitration and commercial litigation practices. The firm has made several other partner hires, including former Sullivan & Cromwell partner Liz Cassady to its commercial litigation practice, and Lizzie Baird, former deputy director of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s division of trading and markets, both in Washington, D.C.

Willkie Farr & Gallagher is adding Melainie Mansfield from DLA Piper to its business reorganization and restructuring department in Chicago.

Former DLA Piper partner Khoa Do is joining to Winston & Strawn to chair the firm's Northern California corporate practice.

Naomita Yadav is heading to Withers' San Francisco office from Ernst and Young, where she was a senior manager.

Hemanshu (Hemu) Nigam, a former prosecutor and the founder of cyber intelligence and investigative firm Cyber Security Affairs, has joined Venable’s e-commerce, privacy and cybersecurity practice as a partner in Los Angeles.