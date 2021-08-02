Career Tracker: Law firms kick off week with big IP hires

Law firms Latham & Watkins LLP See all

(Reuters) - Two Big Law firms boosted their intellectual property litigation practices with notable hires on Monday.

Latham & Watkins added P. Anthony Sammi in New York to serve as global vice chair of its IP litigation practice. He was previously head of the IP group at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. Notable wins for Sammi have included $500 million trade-secrets verdict for video game publisher ZeniMax Media Inc and a $69 million ruling for JPMorgan Chase & Co in a patent licensing dispute with non-practicing entity DataTreasury Corp for its breach.

On the opposite coast, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati has nabbed Amy Candido in San Francisco. Candido joins the firm's trial and IP litigation practices from Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan. Wilson Sonsini noted her experience winning East Texas defense verdicts and cited a $283 million verdict that she helped to win for Viasat Inc in a jury trial against SSL, formerly Space Systems/Loral.

Here's a look at some other moves since the last Career Tracker:

Allen & Overy has hired Sapna Palla as a partner in its intellectual property litigation practice in New York. Palla joins from Wiggin and Dana, where she led the firm's life sciences IP litigation team.

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer has expanded its white collar defense and investigations practice in Chicago with partner Valarie Hays from Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila. Hays will lead the firm's Chicago white collar defense group.

Baker Hostetler has hired Washington, D.C.-based partner Alexander Reid from Morgan, Lewis & Bockius to lead the firm’s tax-exempt organizations and charitable giving team. The firm also expanded in California, hiring former McGuireWoods partner Bethany Lukitsch in Los Angeles as co-leader of its class action defense team, and litigation partner Victoria Weatherford in San Francisco From Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, where she was a senior associate.

Barnes & Thornburg has added partner Kevin Dreher and of counsel Caroline Upton to its insurance recovery group in Chicago from Reed Smith. The firm has also added three intellectual property attorneys, including partner Andrew Rejent, to its new Boston office from Nutter McClennen & Fish.

Dinsmore & Shohl has added 10 new partners across its Chicago, Denver and Detroit offices. Joseph DeVito, who chaired Howard & Howard’s corporate, finance and real estate group, will now lead Dinsmore's midwest M&A team.

Bryant Godfrey, a former senior lead regulatory counsel at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, has landed at Foley Hoag. He joins the firm as a partner in the healthcare and life sciences practice groups in Washington, D.C.

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher has added two partners in New York, drawing complex civil litigation lawyer James Farrell from Latham & Watkins and former White & Case private equity partner Marwan Azzi.

Greenberg Traurig has added two New York-based lawyers to its Manhattan and Albany offices. Employment litigator Jason Burns joins from Morgan, Lewis & Bockius in New York City. Jane McLaughlin, the former director of legislative affairs for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, is heading to the firm’s Albany office to join its health care and FDA practice, government law and policy practice and environmental practice as of counsel.

Securities and corporate litigator Martin Seidel has joined Holland & Knight as a partner in New York from Willkie Farr & Gallagher. The firm also hired fund formation partner Olesya Barsukova-Bakar from Hogan Lovells to joins its corporate, M&A and securities practice in Washington, D.C. She will also be head of the firm's real estate fund formation practice.

Kennedys has hired data privacy partner Judith Selby to its New York office from Hinshaw & Culbertson. Selby joins the firm’s insurance practice.

Kirkland & Ellis has recently added three partners in New York. Mary Beth Houlihan has joined the environmental, social and governance and impact practice group from Fried Frank. Victor Levy joins the investment funds group from Clifford Chance, and Rachael Coffey has joined the corporate practice group from Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison.

William C. (Beau) Brashares has left Kirkland & Ellis, heading to Latham & Watkins as a New York-based partner in the corporate department.

Loeb & Loeb has brought on a new chair of its Patent Trial and Appeal Board practice group in Brent Babcock, who joins as a partner from Womble Bond Dickinson, where he led the PTAB trials practice.

Lowenstein Sandler has added Jordana Renert as a partner in its bankruptcy and restructuring department in New York from Arent Fox.

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips has snagged partner Ted Hunter for its real estate practice in New York. Hunter joins from Lowenstein Sandler where he was chair of the firm’s real estate practice.

Michael Dingman has joined McGuireWoods as a partner in the firm's real estate and construction practices in Tysons, Virginia. Dingman joins the firm from Reed Smith, where he led the construction practice.

Morrison & Foerster has added several lawyers on opposite ends of the country. The firm hired partner Anthony Fiotto to its litigation group in Boston, where he will lead the office’s litigation practice. He joins from Goodwin, where he was chair of the the securities litigation and white-collar defense practice. The firm also added Palo Alto-based tax partner Babak Nikravesh from Hogan Lovells and financial services and technology partner Maria Earley from Reed Smith.

William Walsh, previously counsel at Dentons, has joined Murphy & McGonigle as a partner in its commercial litigation practice in Chicago.

O'Melveny & Myers has brought on M&A partner Bradley Finkelstein from Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati in Silicon Valley.

Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler has recruited Gregory Baker to join its litigation department as a partner. Baker, who joins from Lowenstein Sandler, will serve as chair of the firm’s securities litigation practice and be part of its white-collar defense and investigations group.

Intellectual property partners Ngai Zhang and Drew Schulte have joined Perkins Coie from Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman in Washington, D.C., and New York, respectively.

Quarles & Brady brought on Timothy D’Arduini as a partner in the labor and employment practice in Washington, D.C., to relaunch the firm’s immigration group. He joins from Mayer Brown.

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan has brought on former U.S. Department of Justice official Robert Zink as a partner in Washington, D.C. The firm also hired partner Tai Park, who joins in New York from White & Case.

Reed Smith has snagged the co-chair of Loeb & Loeb's privacy, security and data innovations group, Robert Newman, to join as a partner in its entertainment and media industry group.

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton has hired former Stoel Rives renewable energy partner J. Anthony (Tony) Girolami as a partner in San Diego.

Benji Barron, most recently associate general counsel for Targa Resources Corp, has rejoined Vinson & Elkins as a partner in Houston.

Willkie Farr & Gallagher has added former Kirkland & Ellis partner Dvir Oren to its corporate and financial services department in New York. The firm has also hired tax partner Vadim Mahmoudov in New York from PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he was M&A tax principal and U.S. restructuring tax leader.

Brian Dillavou has left Shearman & Sterling for Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati's Austin office, where he joins the emerging companies practice as a partner.

Womble Bond Dickinson has added a mass torts trio from Venable in Baltimore, including Ted Roberts and Brian Zemil, who join as partners, and Scott Richmond, who joins as of counsel.