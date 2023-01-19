Cayman fund sues Greenberg Traurig over fees from failed chicken deal

Companies

(Reuters) - A Cayman Islands investment fund has asked a New York state court to stop arbitration proceedings launched by Greenberg Traurig to collect $1.6 million in allegedly unpaid legal fees.

The fees stem from Trimeta Capital Limited's failed 2021 bid to buy Church's Holding Corp, the owner of Church's Texas Chicken, one of the largest chicken restaurants in the world.

In its lawsuit filed on Tuesday in New York County Supreme Court, Trimeta said it was misled by its would-be partner in the Church's deal, Seychelles-based financier Laurus Limited. It said Greenberg Traurig, which Trimeta hired to represent it in the transaction, breached several ethical rules, including because its own financial interests conflicted with Trimeta's.

The fund cited January 2021 emails from Greenberg Traurig shareholder Alan Greenfield suggesting that the firm would become Church's legal counsel if the deal went through: "if the deal closes you make us whole and then you designate us as Church's legal counsel going forward."

Laurus is not a party to Trimeta's lawsuit, but Greenberg Traurig has commenced arbitration proceedings against both Trimeta and Laurus before the International Center for Dispute Resolution (ICDR). Trimeta said a final hearing at the ICDR is scheduled for October.

A spokesperson representing Greenberg Traurig and an attorney representing Trimeta did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Laurus could not be reached for comment.

Laurus failed to organize financing for the Church's deal, did not sign a retainer agreement with Greenberg Traurig, never paid the law firm's $100,000 retainer and did not sign a conflict waiver letter that would allow Greenberg Traurig to represent them in the deal even though Church's was a client, Trimeta alleged.

Trimeta said Greenberg Traurig should have "timely informed" it in January 2021 that Laurus had not signed any of the agreements or paid its retainer. The investment fund also argued that the law firm "understood" that Laurus would be solely responsible for paying the fees.

Trimeta is seeking a court order halting the arbitration proceedings and prohibiting the firm from recovering fees from the company.











