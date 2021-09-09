CFPB vet joins Buckley in D.C.

The U.S. Capitol is bathed in morning light at sunrise in Washington, U.S., February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Summary John Coleman is first partner hire for Buckley in 2021

Coleman was deputy GC at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

(Reuters) - John Coleman, former deputy general counsel of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, has joined Buckley as a partner in Washington, D.C., the firm said Thursday, marking the firm's first partner hire this year.

Coleman said Buckley was the only firm he considered for the move. “I had been in the same position for five years, I had helped the agency through several leadership transitions, through some arguably existential Supreme Court litigation, and was ready for a new challenge,” he said.

At Buckley, Coleman said he aims to represent clients looking to “stay out of the crosshairs of the CFPB” and companies that are responding to civil investor demands.

Coleman joined the CFPB just after its inception and had his hand in almost every case the agency tried, he said.

He spent four years in his early career as a trial attorney with the U.S. Department of Justice, according to his LinkedIn profile. From there, he was litigation counsel at the CFPB for six years before becoming deputy general counsel.

Benjamin Klubes, Buckley’s co-managing partner, said the firm usually focuses on developing talent internally, only hiring laterals when they are “very talented, highly qualified lawyers.”

“The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is a very significant part of our practice,” said Klubes. He cited financial services regulation as a priority for the Biden administration and said that Coleman will enhance the firm’s “really deep bench on the financial services side.”

Buckley, which has offices in Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Chicago and London, has about 125 lawyers focused on financial services, government enforcement and litigation.

Read more:

U.S. Chamber, in-house group wade into fight over Buckley records

Buckley joins subsidiary craze as firms market tech-enabled solutions