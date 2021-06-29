CFTC vet hops from Covington to Bracewell in D.C.

REUTERS/Yara Nardi

(Reuters) - Bracewell has added a new partner in Washington, D.C., the Houston-based firm said Tuesday, tapping a member of the white collar defense and investigations practice at Covington & Burling who led the firm's futures and derivatives practice.

Anne Termine, whose title at D.C.-based Covington was of counsel, was a chief trial attorney in the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Division of Enforcement from 2003 to 2016, according to Bracewell. She'll be a partner in the firm's government enforcement and investigations practice.

“Bracewell already has commodities and derivatives experience, so they understand what I do and are really focused on trying to provide that level of excellence in the commodities and derivatives field to their clients,” she said.

Termine declined to say if Covington clients would be making the move along with her. She said Bracewell’s existing clients in the financial services, energy and cryptocurrency industries were a draw for her.

She said she's looking forward to taking a “leadership role in building out the fintech expertise at Bracewell that will be applicable to multiple sectors, not just the financial services and the energy sectors, which Bracewell is worldwide known for, but also in the cryptocurrency space, which has become a big part of what I do as well.”

“Anne’s practice adds tremendous depth to our existing CFTC practice and our broader commodities practice,” said Mark Lewis, Bracewell’s D.C. managing partner.

Bracewell said it's added 12 lateral partners in 2021. Termine said the firm is still in growth mode and looking to add associates as well.

A spokesperson for Covington said the firm wished her well in the move.

