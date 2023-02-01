Chicago law firm Hinshaw opens Dallas outpost with Akerman hires















(Reuters) - Chicago-based Hinshaw & Culbertson said Wednesday that it has opened a new seven-attorney office in Dallas, hiring a group of financial services lawyers from Akerman.

Charles Townsend, who was founding managing partner of Akerman's Dallas office, is now partner-in-charge of Hinshaw in Dallas. He is joined by partner Michael McKleroy and five other Akerman attorneys.

The team advises financial services companies on regulatory and compliance matters and litigation in state and federal courts, bankruptcy, arbitrations and appeals, the firm said.

Townsend said in a statement that he was attracted to the firm because of its two dozen offices across the country and its mortgage servicing industry expertise.

Brian McGrath, co-chair of Hinshaw's consumer financial services practice group, said in a statement that he has competed with Townsend and McKleroy for several years and is ready to work with them in "perhaps the largest mortgage servicing litigation and comprehensive consumer financial services practice in the country."

The 440-attorney firm also added Akerman attorney Alfredo (Fred) Ramos to its Houston office, which opened in December 2020 and now has five attorneys.

The firm has opened offices in Louisiana, Washington, D.C., and New Jersey over the past three years, according to chairman Peter Sullivan.

Scott Meyers, chairman and CEO of Miami-founded Akerman, wished the team luck and said Akerman's consumer financial services, data and technology practice group remains a "market leader."

(NOTE: This story has been updated to add comment from Akerman.)

Read more:

Atlanta, Chicago law firms merge as legal industry tie-ups gain steam











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.