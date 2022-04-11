Chicago plaintiff's firm accused of spying on its lawyers

The skyline is seen in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., October 19, 2017. REUTERS/John Gress

(Reuters) - A former attorney at Vrdolyak Law Group has sued the Chicago-based plaintiff’s law firm, claiming its managing partner illegally eavesdropped on employees through "a network of audio and video surveillance cameras."

The proposed class action lawsuit, filed in Chicago federal court on Thursday by attorney Daniel Alholm, alleges that Edward Vrdolyak violated the federal Wiretap Act and state laws when he equipped his office with “numerous screens” to monitor employee activity at the firm's offices in Chicago and Nashville, Tennessee.

The proposed class of more than 100 members includes both employees of the personal injury firm and clients who may have been unjustly recorded, the complaint said.

A spokesperson for Vrdolyak Law Group did not immediately return requests for comment Monday, and the firm's legal representation was not immediately identifiable.

Alholm said in the complaint that Edward Vrdolyak had a "fixation" on surveillance.

He said, for instance, he once received a phone call from an employee in the Chicago office who said Vrdolyak could see on a surveillance system that some Nashville employees were spending too much time on their phones.

Alholm also claimed Vrdolyak had employees listen to each others' voicemail messages and report back to him.

Alholm finally resigned in 2020 after he said he learned that the firm recorded all employee phone calls and stored them, according to the complaint.

He also brought claims as an individual against the firm after he said it misrepresented its ability to support his practice and clients when he was hired. He also accused the firm of facilitating unethical practices which hurt clients, and said some of its attorneys used racist and antisemitic language, sometimes in reference to firm employees.

Alholm's attorney, John Spragens, on Monday called him a "brave whistleblower."

The case is Alholm v. Vrdolyak Law Group, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, No. 1:22-cv-01820.

