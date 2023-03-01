Chicago U.S. Attorney John Lausch to step down March 11

Law firms King & Spalding LLP Follow















(Reuters) - U.S. Attorney John Lausch said he will leave his position as the top federal prosecutor in Chicago on March 11, leaving open a post that was last filled by former President Donald Trump in 2017.

Lausch's lieutenant, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Morris (Sonny) Pasqual, will serve as the U.S. attorney on an acting basis until a replacement is nominated by President Joe Biden and approved by the U.S. Senate.

A spokesperson for the Chicago U.S. Attorney's Office said Lausch has not made any public statements regarding his future plans.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland in January said Lausch declined to accept a long-term special counsel role investigating whether Biden improperly handled sensitive government documents because he would be leaving for the private sector.

Trump, a Republican, nominated Lausch for the U.S. attorney post during his first year in office. Lausch was kept in the role by the Democratic Biden administration at the behest of Illinois' U.S. senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, even as Biden terminated the appointments of other Trump-era U.S. attorneys.

Past Chicago U.S. attorneys have received plum jobs upon re-entering the private sector. Patrick Fitzgerald, who served from 2001 to 2012, is a litigation partner at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. Zachary Fardon, Lausch's immediate predecessor, leads King & Spalding's government matters practice and its Chicago office.

