Chicago U.S. attorney Lausch to step down in 'early 2023,' Garland says















(Reuters) - U.S. Attorney John Lausch is leaving his post as the top federal prosecutor in Chicago in "early 2023" for a job outside the government, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said during a press conference Thursday.

Garland said he had appointed Lausch to initially investigate whether President Joe Biden improperly handled sensitive government documents. However, Lausch said he "would be unable to accept any longer-term assignment because he would be leaving the department in early 2023 for the private sector," Garland said.

Garland said Robert Hur, who served as the top federal prosecutor in Maryland under former President Donald Trump, would act as a quasi-independent prosecutor to head an effort to determine whether classified records stemming from Biden's time as vice president had been improperly stored at his residence in Delaware and a think tank in Washington.

A spokesperson for the Chicago U.S. attorney's office said Lausch "will be moving on by the end of February or early March" and "taking some time off before considering career options."

Trump, a Republican, nominated Lausch for the U.S. attorney post in 2017. Lausch was kept in the role by the Biden administration at the behest of Illinois' Democratic senators, Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, even as Biden terminated the appointments of other Trump-era U.S. attorneys.

The Chicago U.S. attorney's office is known for its work in investigating and prosecuting public corruption in Illinois. Last year, Lausch's office charged former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, once the most powerful politician in the state, with racketeering and bribery charges.

Madigan has pleaded not guilty to the charges. The trial is set to begin April 1, 2024.

Past Chicago U.S. attorneys have received plum jobs upon re-entering the private sector. Patrick Fitzgerald, who served from 2001 to 2021, is a litigation partner at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. Zachary Fardon, Lausch's immediate predecessor, leads King & Spalding's government matters practice and its Chicago office.

Before he took office as U.S. attorney, Lausch was a partner at Kirkland & Ellis. A representative for the firm could not immediately be reached on Thursday.

