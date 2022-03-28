Chicago's Hinshaw latest law firm to join crowded D.C. market

A man carrying a briefcase makes his way through Lafayette Park near the White House in Washington June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

(Reuters) - Chicago-based Hinshaw & Culbertson says it is opening an office in Washington, D.C., with a newly hired partner, becoming the latest out-of-town law firm to set up shop in the nation's capital.

The firm said it has tapped John Nader, an of counsel at McGlinchey Stafford, to be a partner in its new Washington office. Nader's clients have included financial institutions, mortgage companies and servicers, as well as contractors, developers and owners involved in embassy contracts and government construction.

Washington is a key market for Hinshaw as the firm grows its regulatory and compliance practice, firm chairman Peter Sullivan said in an email.

"A physical office in D.C. positions us perfectly, with boots on the ground in close proximity to federal regulatory agencies," Sullivan said. Washington marks Hinshaw's 23rd office in the United States.

Hinshaw is at least the third law firm to open an outpost in D.C. this month, following similar announcements by St. Louis-founded Armstrong Teasdale and New York firm Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel. Kramer Levin is breaking into Washington by combining with litigation firm Robbins, Russell, Englert, Orseck & Untereiner.

In October, former Trump White House Counsel Pat Cipollone spearheaded the opening of a Washington office for a Los Angeles law firm that is now called Ellis George Cipollone O'Brien Annaguey. In August, Fenwick & West, a Silicon Valley firm, opened a D.C. office with partners from Dechert and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer.

Reporting by David Thomas

