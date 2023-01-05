Chicago's Vedder Price joins law firms' Miami migration

Summary

Vedder Price, Mintz both unveiled Miami office plans this week

Big firm rush to Miami continues after 2022 saw several major firm office launches















(Reuters) - Chicago-founded law firm Vedder Price is the latest law firm to venture into Miami, becoming the second sizable, out-of-state firm to announce a new outpost in the city this week.

Vedder Price, which has about 315 lawyers, said the new Miami office will include longtime Greenberg Traurig lawyer Kenneth Gerasimovich and at least three Vedder Price attorneys who will relocate, including corporate practice area leader Jennifer Durham King.

Large firms have flocked to South Florida, especially in the past year, as finance and technology clients move operations to the state.

Vedder Price similarly appears to be following clients.

"Dozens of clients have already relocated to Miami or have established significant operational infrastructure in and around the city," Vedder Price president and CEO Michael Nemeroff said in a statement.

The legal market has experienced sustained momentum as firms including King & Spalding, Kirkland & Ellis, Sidley Austin, Winston & Strawn and several others have opened new offices, recruited local talent and relocated lawyers from other locations in 2022.

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo kicked off the new year with a Tuesday announcement that the firm will open a Miami office later this year with a longtime Milbank partner who will move from New York.

Vedder Price said its new office, which was "fully operational" on Thursday, will encompass finance, M&A and private equity, global transportation finance and capital markets work.

The firm plans to build up other practices in Miami, including government investigations, commercial litigation and labor and employment, according to the statement.

The office, located nearby other big firms on Brickell Avenue, will also be a "gateway" for Vedder Price's relationships with aircraft financiers in Latin America, the firm said.

A spokesperson for Miami-founded Greenberg Traurig did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Gerasimovich's departure.

