Chief Jan. 6 committee investigator joins law firm Willkie Farr















Feb 13 (Reuters) - U.S. law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher said Monday it hired the top investigator from the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol to help run its government investigations practice.

The firm brought on Timothy Heaphy, the committee’s chief investigative counsel, and Soumya Dayananda, who led a team that examined the law enforcement and military response to the riot, as litigation partners in Washington, D.C.

Heaphy will co-chair the firm’s group focused on corporate compliance, internal investigations and government enforcement. Heaphy said he will represent corporate clients under scrutiny from Congress and federal agencies and lead internal investigations for local governments and universities following a crisis.

Heaphy and Dayananda, both former federal prosecutors, played a central role in the House panel’s recently completed probe of the deadly riot and the effort by former U.S. President Donald Trump to hold onto power after his 2020 election defeat.

“The facts that we were able to identify are really important, and they show that democracy has to be earned, not given -- that it's more fragile maybe than people think,” Heaphy told Reuters in an interview.

New York-headquartered Willkie Farr, known for its litigation and transactional work, represented two Georgia election workers before the House panel who testified about threats they faced from Trump allies.

Dayananda said supervising the investigation gave insight into how government works at the highest levels and required processing and synthesizing “an extreme amount of information” in a short time frame.

The committee presented its findings at a series of public hearings that were heavily scripted and relied on pre-recorded clips from witness interviews in a departure from the usual freewheeling style of congressional proceedings.

“I do think we changed the game with respect to how congressional hearings are run,” Heaphy said. “We knew that in order for this to be persuasive, it needed to be presented in a visual context.”

Clients in future investigations will need to be prepared for similar investigative tactics, he said.

Heaphy pushed back on criticism that the committee adopted a prosecutorial approach more typical of the Justice Department than Congress. Heaphy said the committee, which referred Trump for criminal charges, did not aim to purse a criminal case, but “the facts we found suggested criminal conduct.”

Trump has denied any criminal wrongdoing related to the riot at the Capitol.

Heaphy previously served as the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia and led the white-collar practice at what is now Hunton Andrews Kurth. Heaphy led an investigation for Charlottesville, Virginia into the deadly 2017 “Unite the Right” white nationalist rally.

Dayananda is a former federal prosecutor in New York who served as senior investigative counsel to the U.S. Senate Homeland Security Committee.

Both are joining Willkie days after a previous leader of its compliance and enforcement practice, Martin Weinstein, left for a similar role at the law firm Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft.











