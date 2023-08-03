Clare Locke partners split to form new law firm after Dominion win

Companies Clare Locke LLP Follow

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Four partners have left Clare Locke, a law firm specializing in defamation cases that recently served as co-counsel to Dominion Voting Systems in its defamation lawsuit against Fox Corp, to launch their own defamation practice.

Their new Washington, D.C., firm, Meier Watkins Phillips Pusch, will focus on "reputation management and fighting misinformation," partners Megan Meier, Daniel Watkins, Andy Phillips and Dustin Pusch said in an announcement on Thursday.

Tom Clare and Elizabeth "Libby" Locke left Kirkland & Ellis to form Alexandria, Virginia-based Clare Locke in 2014. Clare and Locke, who are married, are among three remaining partners at the firm, along with 10 other lawyers.

There is high demand for defamation advice, Meier said, calling it "a booming area of the law with a ton of work to go around."

Watkins said the launch comes after several important wins for members of the team, including a $52 million FINRA arbitration award last year and the $787.5 million settlement that Dominion secured in the Fox defamation case in April.

The legal fees in the Dominion case have not been disclosed. Meier, Watkins and Pusch were part of Dominion's litigation team at Clare Locke, which was led by Tom Clare. Clare Locke was co-counsel with law firm Susman Godfrey.

Dominion said Fox News broadcast false claims that the company's voting machines were involved in a conspiracy to rig the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Fox denied the claims.

Meier said the team is still confirming which clients will follow them to the new firm. She said about 10 clients that she declined to name had signed on, with some interested in a co-counsel relationship with Clare Locke.

Clare, Locke and partner Joe Oliveri said in internal email Thursday that Clare Locke is "well positioned for an orderly transition" and wished the departing partners "much continued success."

"An expanded plaintiff-side defamation bar with the ability to hold the press accountable benefits society as a whole," they said.

Meier and Phillips were associates at Kirkland who moved to Clare Locke with its founding partners in 2014.

