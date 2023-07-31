Clark Hill expands L.A. footprint with another law firm combination

July 31 - Law firm Clark Hill said Monday that it has absorbed Los Angeles-based Barton Klugman & Oetting, marking the Detroit-founded firm's fifth combination with another smaller law firm since 2022.

The move adds 10 lawyers to Clark Hill's Los Angeles ranks, expanding its head count in the city to 75 lawyers.

Tod Beebe, who was managing partner of Barton Klugman, said the Barton team focuses on business litigation for large national banks and M&A matters for middle market companies.

Clark Hill combined earlier this month with 16-attorney Chicago law firm Funkhouser Vegosen Liebman & Dunn. In January and February, the firm doubled its Philadelphia office head count by absorbing real estate law firm Larsson & Scheuritzel and litigation firm Conrad O'Brien, respectively.

In February 2022, Clark Hill added a second office in Arizona when it combined with Phoenix-based business law firm Ryley Carlock & Applewhite.

Clark Hill has about 700 attorneys, with 25 U.S. locations and international offices in Dublin, Ireland and Mexico City.

"We have a fairly large number of offices for a firm our size. So what we've been doing over the past 12 to 18 months is really assessing the needs of each of those offices and the clients we serve as offices," said Clark Hill CEO John Hensien.

Hensien said the firm has also been actively hiring lateral partners. "I think you're going to continue to see us grow," he said.

Reporting by David Bario

