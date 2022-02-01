Clark Hill merger with Phoenix law firm doubles Arizona presence

Summary

(Reuters) - Clark Hill said Tuesday it has combined with Phoenix, Arizona-based business law firm Ryley Carlock & Applewhite, gaining 18 lawyers and a second office in the state.

Detroit-founded Clark Hill also has a 21-lawyer office in nearby Scottsdale, which the firm opened in 2009 through a merger with another local firm.

"Growth in Arizona and the Southwest region is an important part of Clark Hill's overall strategy," John Hensien, CEO of 650-lawyer Clark Hill, said in a statement.

Jim Brophy, managing shareholder of Ryley Carlock & Applewhite, will lead Clark Hill's Phoenix office.

Law firm merger activity was low in 2021, which saw 41 mergers take effect, according to Fairfax Associates. But as virtual merger discussions become more routine, it "may aid a return to more typical historic merger activity levels in 2022-2023," the law firm consultancy said in a statement last month.

Law firms Arent Fox and Schiff Hardin said in December 2021 that they will combine effective March 1, and there are several small and midsize deals so far that have or will take effect in 2022.

Clark Hill chief operating officer Philip Ross said that while the firm has also grown organically through individual hires, "growth through combinations has been a big part of our DNA."

The firm last month merged with an Irish law firm, adding to its existing Dublin office.

Ryley Carlock & Applewhite's clients include public and private companies in industries including mining and transportation, real estate development, banking and municipal power and water sectors, Clark Hill said.

