Cleary recruits former Hogan Lovells Silicon Valley leader

Cleary expanded to the Bay Area with two new offices last fall

(Reuters) - Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton said Tuesday the large law firm has hired dealmaker Christopher Moore, growing in Northern California after launching there in November.

Moore served as managing partner of Hogan Lovells' Silicon Valley office. He stepped into that role this past fall, according to an October Hogan Lovells statement.

The firm earlier this month named partner Jane Ross to the leadership role.

Moore, who works with technology and life sciences companies, represented business software maker Oracle Corp in its $28.3 billion acquisition of healthcare IT company Cerner Corp, which closed earlier this month.

He also worked on a team that advised retailer Walmart Inc in its $16 billion deal for a majority stake in Indian e-commerce company Flipkart in 2018.

Cleary, a Wall Street law firm with about 1,100 lawyers globally, recently moved into the California market with offices in Palo Alto and San Francisco.

Other New York firms, including Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and Debevoise & Plimpton, have opened in Northern California in the past two years with sights set on technology-related work.

The Bay Area has also been a popular destination for other major national and international firms, including several London-founded law firms looking to make U.S. inroads.

Cleary now has eight partners in the region, according to a spokesperson. That includes relocations from other offices and partner hires from firms including Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr, Baker McKenzie and Morrison & Foerster.

Moore joined Hogan Lovells in 2017 from Weil, Gotshal & Manges.

A Hogan Lovells spokesperson said the firm wishes him well.

